The Lafayette Parish Council may be poised to appoint a committee to study the effects of deconsolidation on the parish, a counter to the Protect the City Committee appointed by the City Council to study whether splitting from the parish is in the best interest of city taxpayers and residents.
The Protect the City Committee spent about three months studying the effects on the city from merging some services in 1996 with the parish, hearing from current and past elected officials, employees and charter authors.
The committee is expected to vote July 22 on its final report to present to the City Council. If not drastically changed from the draft report, the committee is expected to recommend the City Council and Parish Council convene a Home Rule Charter commission to map a plan for deconsolidation.
But the Parish Council may act before that final report is presented to the City Council.
Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau responded to questions left on his voice mail Friday with a brief email.
"Yes, a resolution will be presented to the Parish Council at its July 6 meeting," Guilbeau wrote in response to a question asking if the Parish Council plans to appoint a committee to study deconsolidation options. He declined further comment "until that evening when officially presented."
Guilbeau said he "has not been approached by anyone (on the City Council) to negotiate consolidation vs. deconsolidation or any other matter related to the charter for that matter."
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who spearheaded the push for the Protect the City Committee when he was council chairman in 2020, said Friday he heard the Parish Council may be making a move, but didn't know the details.
Lewis said he hoped the Parish Council would wait for the final Protect the City Committee report before acting.
"It doesn’t matter what the report says. They want to appoint their own committee, it looks like," he said. "If they cared, they would wait and see if we can work together on this."
Some parish councilmen were disappointed the city didn't confer with them to appoint a committee of city and parish residents instead of the Protect the City Committee. Lewis said he has no regrets about not including parish representatives on the committee.
"We're protecting the city, city taxpayers," Lewis said. "We're the one that has the population. We're the one that has the funding. We want to make sure we're not hurting the parish in any way. But we should be driving this initiative."
The committee's draft concludes the city of Lafayette "would be best served by deconsolidation" to return self-governance to the city, but with a transition plan "that is fair and equitable to the parish and that provides sufficient resources to the parish, which has also suffered under consolidation, so that the parish finds itself in a sustainable position for years to come."
A two-thirds vote of both the city and parish councils — three out of five members on each council — is needed to appoint a charter commission. The City Council may vote to convene a charter commission, but at this time, it's unlikely the Parish Council will do so.
On Friday, Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said before a charter commission is created, a financial consultant should be hired to study how tax revenue and other funds would be divided between the city and the parish if the two split. The talk has mostly been about how services would be split. If the parish takes over parish-wide drainage in a split, he said, $9.5 million in parish drainage funds goes to the parish, leaving the city of Lafayette with only about $2 million for drainage.
Most on the Parish Council said they understand the desire of city residents to elect their own mayor. Naquin agreed and said he also supports amending the charter so Lafayette voters elect their police chief, who is currently appointed by the mayor-preisdent.
"Is there a way to possibly have all that and be under one umbrella without having to officially break everything off?" Naquin asked.
During and after town hall meetings over the past two weeks to gather citizen input into the Protect the City Committee's findings, Guilbeau and Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor said they don't want to rush any proposed charter changes.
Parish Councilman Josh Carlson said he doesn't support a commission of people not answerable to voters the way elected officials are accountable to voters. Some are suggesting the city and parish council members hash out charter amendments or serve as the charter commission instead of appointing residents and taxpayers.
"I would not want to work with the parish council," Lewis said. "I would like to keep the politics out of this."
If the Parish Council refuses to vote to convene a charter commission, Lewis said he would be willing to negotiate at that time.
"I remain hopeful that we could work something out," City Councilman Glenn Lazard said Friday. "But I'm not very optimistic" as it appears the majority of the Parish Council have dug in their heels.
Unlike Lewis, Lazard said he is open to the two councils hashing out possible charter amendments themselves "if it's going to be open and frank discussions."