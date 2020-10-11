Lafayette Parish voters may be asked in March to approve a new sales tax that would help shore up depleted parish funds.
Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin, at an Oct. 6 meeting, announced a proposal will be introduced in November that may result in a tax election. State law requires the council to announce plans to introduce tax proposals weeks in advance. November is the deadline to get a tax on the March ballot.
Contacted last week, Naquin said he and others are working on the tax proposal, trying to determine how much is needed.
"It's definitely not going to be a property tax," he said. "We're not asking for property owners to come up with anything."
It appears the proposed tax will be a new parish-wide sales tax to shore up the parish general operating fund and supplement other taxes that aren't producing enough money to meet the need, such as the courthouse complex fund for the parish courthouse and jail. Naquin hopes the tax also will allow the parish to sell bonds for capital projects such as roads.
"We're trying to get away from property taxes," Naquin said.
The Parish Council learned in August from Assessor Conrad Comeaux that property values, primarily commercial property values, fell 6.6% this year in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State law allows the council to increase the property tax in order to collect the same amount of money as last year. The council did so, but Mayor-President Josh Guillory vetoed the measure because he did not want to increase two library taxes, a cultural economy (CREATE) tax and a public health tax that funds the health unit, animal shelter and mosquito control.
Unable to muster the votes to override the veto last week, the council voted individually to increase all the parish property taxes to bring in the same money as last year except the four taxes Guillory vetoed.
The City Council, which has more money in reserve than the parish, voted not to increase city taxes.
Naquin said the new proposal may provide a way to lower property taxes at some point. If the parish had more money in its general fund, he said, the council could have lowered millages the way the City Council did.
For years parish taxes have generated less and less money as municipalities annex tax-producing businesses.