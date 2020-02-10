Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday the appointment of Jamie Angelle as chief communications officer.
Angelle replaces Cydra Wingerter, who was promoted by Guillory to CAO in January after CAO Beth Guidry resigned a week into Guillory's term.
His appointment is effective March 2.
A U.S. Army veteran who retired in 2017, Angelle will be responsible for public relations and official communications for the city and parish, according to a prepared statement from Guillory.
Angelle brings more than eight years of journalism experience to the job, according to the statement, working most recently as multimedia journalist for KATC TV3 and as a morning anchor on KADN News 15.