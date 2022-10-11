Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities.
Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement responded to Acadiana High around 7:30 a.m. to conduct searches of students, classrooms and janitorial closets for a firearm.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger confirmed "several students were questioned" during the investigation, but that no one was arrested and no firearm was located on campus as the lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.
"No firearms on campus (Tuesday) other than law enforcement," Leger said. "No pistols, no firearms, no shotguns, no weapons. We did searches of the school from every aspect from the janitor closet all the way to the classrooms. We checked all the kids and there was no firearm found on this campus."
Leger said the bus driver reported finding the bullets to Acadiana High's administration and the school bus was then searched by a school resource officer.
"Nothing was located," Leger said. "No firearms whatsoever and just for precautionary reasons, we did a lockdown of the school and did a search of the school. We were able to narrow down the situation and there was no firearms during the search. There were no firearms located on campus and no kids were ever a threat or in danger. It was just ammunition that was located on a bus."
Although the student of interest could face disciplinary actions from LPSS, Leger said the student wouldn't face criminal charges.
"Unfortunately, the state statute applies to bringing a firearm on to campus," Leger said. "It does not apply to having ammunition onto a campus. So, there will be no arrest on this situation here. Probably going to be some school ramifications if I had to guess with Lafayette Parish School System, but there is no criminal charges that will be filed on the student because the state statute doesn't provide for ammunition. It just provides for firearms."
While the lockdown itself and plethora of rumors had parents in a frenzy and lined up outside of the school waiting to check students out of school, Leger said the situation "was not serious."
"This particular situation, it was not serious," Leger said. "We had the full cooperation of the parents of the kid of interest. Everything has been accounted for at their home as far as for firearms, ammunition and everything else. It was just one of those situations that occurred.
It's the second consecutive scare for parents, students and faculty at Acadiana High, who were placed on a "shelter in place" advisory on Monday. However, Leger confirmed there was no connection between the two incidents' and stated Tuesday's incident was an isolated in comparison to the growing pattern of social media threats being made on school staff and students in Lafayette Parish.
"This was a unique situation and wasn't like some of the other school situations that have happened in the last several weeks in Lafayette Parish," Leger said. "Kids don't realize ramifications and the criminal charges that comes with this type of behavior, this type of accusation, and the false accusations, terrorism, threats and everything that comes around. Even if we don't find any firearms, ammunition or no one's hurt, which is ultimately what we want to find - no ammunition and no one hurt - there is still ramifications and still a lot of extensive criminal charges coming at you."
Paul Breaux Middle School was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was made via social media. Students and faculty returned to classes around 1:15 p.m. once given the all-clear.
In another incident, a Paul Breaux student was arrested last week on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the middle school campus.
On two separate occasions a week ago, Lafayette High was placed on lockdown after social media threats were made against staff members and students.