Like virtually every other facet of the society these days the normal activities of the Lafayette Recreation and Parks Department have been disrupted by the social distancing efforts to halt the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, the youth basketball all-stars competition concluded right before the shutdown began. But since then, the junior track and field season and the adult basketball league seasons have been canceled.
Currently on hold is the youth baseball and softball season in the seven neighborhood associations — Broussard/Youngsville, Cajun Sports near Comeaux High, Scott, SLYSI, Judice, Carencro and Brown Park on the north side of town.
Formal registration for baseball and softball was just concluding when the shutdown began, but league call-outs and the process of drafting teams hadn’t begun.
It remains unclear if the baseball and softball seasons can be saved.
Frank Wittenberg, the department’s athletics programs supervisor and maintenance manager, said if the governor’s “stay at home” orders don’t extend past April 30, salvaging a six-week season is possible. Normally the season is eight weeks.
It would give some kids an activity to focus on, especially of the remainder of the school year is canceled.
“If all the volunteer (neighborhood) groups are OK with it, we might be able to start on May 18,” Wittenberg said. “But how many parents want to have their kids still playing at that point in the year?”
The original plan was for baseball and softball to begin Monday and conclude on June 5, before all-stars competition began.
This potential plan-B schedule would extend the season until late June and then play all-stars the first couple of weeks in July.
“Unfortunately, none of our teams would travel outside the parish and play All-Stars this year,” Wittenberg said.
The department has instructed each neighborhood association to give refunds to all baseball or softball parents that have requested refunds and that no late fees should be charged.
“It’s a whole new world for everybody,” Wittenberg said. “Not all parents have asked for refunds yet, but at some point, a good portion of them will.”
Of course, that’s just the beginning of the recreation programs currently in limbo. If there’s enough interest, Wittenberg said the adult basketball season could potentially be held during the summer.
Other summer activiites, though — like swimming at the three outdoor pools and summer camp programs — are in serious jeopardy.
“At this point, we can’t hire the staff to do training,” Wittenberg said.
Naturally, there are financial concerns for the department, as well.
In addition to the lack of registration fees, the department isn’t getting any revenue from rentals on recreation centers, parks, and pavilions or from aerobics or water aerobics classes.
“Budgetary-wise, we’re anticipating probably having some cuts — all LGC wide, not just us,” Wittenberg said. “Already we have basically no part-time staff working for us right now to save some money in the budget.
“We don’t want to get to the point where we have to lay full-time staff off, but who knows? That may come from city hall. We may not have a choice. Then it would be a matter who do we lay off and how does that affect the programs that we offer?”
Furthermore, recreation official Walter Guillory has been working with numerous civic agencies to offer educational programs for the children in their recreation programs.
“Now all these agencies, like the SMILE agency, are going to have their funding cut and other agencies are going to have their funding cut,” Wittenberg said. “How much will they be able to help with what we’re trying to do for the kids in the parish?
“There are so many things that are going to be drastically affected over the next six to nine months.”