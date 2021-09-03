Second Harvest Food Bank’s Acadiana operation has assumed a more intensive role this week in feeding Louisianians statewide in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Natasha Curley, Second Harvest spokeswoman, said the food bank has moved more than 100,000 pounds of food, water and supplies into areas ravaged by the category 4 hurricane, which made landfall on the Louisiana coastline Sunday with winds of more than 150 mph. Second Harvest Food Bank is an affiliated ministry of the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America and a United Way partner agency.
Second Harvest was working with United Way of Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Acadiana on Friday, the first day of a two-week drive for food and supplies at their warehouse at 215 E. Pinhook. Supplies have been forwarded to Vermilion, Lafourche, Terrebone and other parishes affected by the storm.
“This is the sixth national disaster we’ve worked on in the last six months,” Curley said. Second Harvest serves 23 parishes from the Texas line to the Mississippi line. Ida adversely affected 14 parishes, she said.
“There are still road closures, no power, and water shortages,” she said. She said much of the materials were moving to the Houma area for distribution.
Second Harvest has two centers of operation — New Orleans and Lafayette — for serving the hungry and people who are considered “food insecure,” or uncertain of their food supply.
The Lafayette operation takes the lead in distributing food in parishes west of Lafayette, while the New Orleans operations serves parishes in southeastern Louisiana.
“We are picking up the slack for New Orleans,” Curley said, because storm damage, especially loss of power and phone service, has hampered the New Orleans operations. She said when Hurricane Laura in southwestern Louisiana affected the Acadiana operation last August, the New Orleans site took the lead for Acadiana.
“In the days since Ida passed, our Lafayette team has distributed just a massive amount of food and supplies across the region trying to recover,” Regional Director Paul Scelfo said in an issued statement. “But there is so much need, and we are just getting started.”
The need is greatest in Houma, where Second Harvest rushed to help the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the United Houma Nation, Scelfo said.
“They really got the brunt of the storm, which is now on record as the second-strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana. The chief of the United Houma Nation, who works for the fire department, has spent all week rescuing tribal members trapped in their homes. They’ve rescued as many tribal elders and people with disabilities as they could from out of the sun’s heat.”
Much of the goods distributed by midweek included shipments that came to Louisiana from San Antonio and Houston. Those supplies arrived by way of Second Harvest’s participation in Feeding America, a national food bank effort.
The drive that launched Friday at Second Harvest and United Way’s parking lot is a joint effort of Catholic Charities of Acadiana and United Way. It will be held from 8-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 17. There will be no drive on Labor Day, which is Monday. Curley said collections may continue after that, as conditions in some parishes around Houma-Thibodaux were in "dire" shape.
Twelve volunteers were working the morning shift on the food and supply drive on Friday morning, 12 were scheduled to replace them in the afternoon. The National Guard was also participating. During the late morning, a steady stream of vehicles drove through the lot to deliver goods.
Curley said 51% of the Second Harvest programs rely on volunteers and partners.
Amy Thibodeaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Duhon, chamber manager, closed down their office in Crowley and drove to Lafayette to volunteer Friday.
“There have been a lot of everyday people bringing in large amounts of supplies,” she said. “They’ve donated a lot. It’s very cool, very selfless.”
To donate to Second Harvest, go to no-hunger.org/ida.
To find out more about donating to United Way's effort, go to launitedway.org/helpla.
To donate to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana relief effort, see classy.org/give/135136/#!/donation/checkout.