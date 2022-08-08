Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said.
Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5.
LDWF officials said agents stopped the men south of Freshwater Bayou as they were returning from an offshore fishing trip and found 9 red snapper and an undersized cobia onboard their boat. Agents also found a hidden ice chest containing 80 red snapper filets, equivalent to 40 fish.
The daily limit of red snapper is three per person.
Hebert, Couvillion and Dehart were all cited for taking over the limit red snapper, failing to keep saltwater finfish intact and intentional concealment of fish. Dehart was cited for taking an undersized cobia.
Taking over the limit of red snapper and taking an undersized cobia carries up to a $350 fine. Failing to keep saltwater finfish intact brings a $250 to $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Intentionally concealing fish carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Authorities said the men could also civil restitution for the replacement of the red snapper and cobia totaling $1,211.