Twyla Lewis has heard public health officials, hospital leaders and politicians warn of coronavirus overcrowding hospitals for nearly two years.

Those warnings didn't hit close to home until Jan. 15, when her older sister suffered a massive seizure and couldn't get the treatment she required because COVID-19 patients had filled hospital beds.

"We're actually living it now, unfortunately," Twyla Lewis said in a Wednesday interview.

MaSheba Lewis, 44, was treated at Abbeville General Hospital after suffering a massive seizure on Jan. 15. After complications early into her stay, doctors told the family she would require follow-up care from a specialist at a larger hospital.

Twyla Lewis, 43, said all Louisiana hospitals with a neurologist could not accept her sister because they were too full. Her family shared their story on social media, started an online petition, reached out to elected officials and spoke with KATC in an effort to get MaSheba Lewis the treatment she needed.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, she was finally transferred to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center's intensive care unit. She's expected to be seen by a neurologist Thursday.

"They will start some testing today so we can see what fight she has ahead of her," Twyla Lewis said on Thursday morning. "As of now, she's stable. We're praying for a healthy recovery."

MaSheba Lewis had only suffered one seizure in her life prior to her recent episode, according to her sister. The first seizure, which happened just before Christmas, wasn't as severe.

A few hours after being admitted to the hospital on Jan. 15, MaSheba Lewis suffered additional seizures and eventually went into cardiac arrest.

"They were able to resuscitate her," Twyla Lewis said. "Then they decided to keep her on a ventilator for her safety because her heartrate was increasing and her blood pressure was high and things like that. That's when they said she is going to need a neurologist to look at her and see why the seizures happened."

Earlier in the week, MaSheba Lewis was responding well to hospital staff.

"A nurse was brushing her teeth and she actually bit down on the nurse. She opened her eyes," Twyla Lewis said. "If they can just get her to the neurologist, imagine what she can do."

Multiple Louisiana hospitals that have a neurologist on staff denied the transfer request because their ICUs were too full, Twyla Lewis said.

There were just 16 ICU beds available out of 168 at Acadiana hospitals as of Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That number has dipped even lower on some days over the past two weeks. Smaller hospital ICUs with available beds are often unable to treat patients who need specialized care.

MaSheba Lewis' transfer request was even denied by some Texas hospitals, according to her sister. A Texas hospital administrator initially accepted the request but later told the family that Medicaid would not cover out-of-state treatment.

"To me, this goes beyond Louisiana saying they can't take her," Twyla Lewis said. "Something has to be done."

It took 11 days for a hospital to accept the transfer request. Twyla Lewis says her family's persistence and other people's willingness to share their story made all the difference.

"As of now, we're waiting and praying," Twyla Lewis said. "We ask that people continue sharing our story. We're not in the clear yet. Her life depends on this. It really does."