A freeze watch has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana, including Lafayette and surrounding parishes, from late Monday to Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The incoming cold front is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures, possibly as low as 26 degrees.

Freezing conditions will be possible tomorrow night (Monday night/Tuesday morning) along and north of I-10. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s across interior southeast TX and central LA. Prepare to protect the 4 P's...People, Pets, Plants and Pipes. ~ Donald pic.twitter.com/IWkAdWuRXn — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) November 29, 2020

According to the NWS, the following parishes in the Lafayette area are under the freeze watch: Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry, upper and lower St. Martin, Vermilion and Acadia.

The freeze watch is also in effect for portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana as well as southeast Texas.

NWS advises residents to protect their pipes and plants as their area will experience frost and freezing conditions. In addition, residents should either wrap, drain or slow-drip their outdoor pipes to avoid their pipes bursting.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes need to be covered to protect them from freezing as well.