Freeze warnings for Lafayette and nearby parishes

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana and coastal and southwestern Mississippi from Monday evening until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana, including Lafayette and surrounding parishes, from late Monday to Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service

The incoming cold front is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures, possibly as low as 26 degrees. 

According to the NWS, the following parishes in the Lafayette area are under the freeze watch: Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry, upper and lower St. Martin, Vermilion and Acadia. 

The freeze watch is also in effect for portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana as well as southeast Texas.

NWS advises residents to protect their pipes and plants as their area will experience frost and freezing conditions. In addition, residents should either wrap, drain or slow-drip their outdoor pipes to avoid their pipes bursting. 

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes need to be covered to protect them from freezing as well.

View comments