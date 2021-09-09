Local governments such as Lafayette Consolidated Government spend millions of dollars responding to disasters like hurricanes and floods, paying overtime for law enforcement officers and utility crews, hiring tree trimming companies and covering other needs.
Often they're reimbursed by the state and federal governments, but it can takes years, even decades before they receive all the money.
LCG's Hurricane Katrina and Rita files with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, for instance, were just closed in 2020, 15 years after the storms slammed Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Louisiana, respectively, a month apart, according to Melinda Felps, LCG controller.
There are other disasters LCG employees are working with GOHSEP to file documents and receive reimbursements, Felps said, including Hurricane Gustav which hit in 2008, Hurricane Isaac in 2012, the 2016 flood and Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.
Just because a storm doesn't directly hit Lafayette, she said, doesn't mean LCG incurs no expenses that may be reimbursed by the federal government, expenses such as sand bags and sand, fueling generators, emergency drainage work and housing and feeding utility contractors who are pre-stationed ahead of storms. That will be the case with Hurricane Ida, which hit Southeast Louisiana in late August, missing Lafayette, which at one time was in the possible path of the storm.
The delays in receiving federal reimbursements, Felps said, are primarily because GOHSEP is an extra layer of oversight added in Louisiana since controversies arose following Hurricane Katrina.
Louisiana was criticized for its handling of some Katrina reimbursements so GOHSEP is the state's instrument to combat that, Felps said.
Federal disaster funds go to states to distribute to local governments. GOHSEP reviews claims for reimbursement by local governments, applying federal rules. The agency, Felps said, may require additional documentation or refer the case to the state auditor and local governments can and do file appeals in some cases.
"It could be we had a contract and they want to see the bid package. It could be time sheets they want to see," she said. "We might have a contract and receipts we paid but they want to see the canceled check. It's a multitude of things."