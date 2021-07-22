The Protect the City Committee wrapped up its work Thursday, approving a finall report that recommends the Lafayette City Council and Parish Council convene a charter commission to consider deconsolidation.
The charter commission, the report states, should prepare a deconsolidation plan that leaves both the city and parish on solid financial ground.
Appointed by the City Council, the seven-member committee has studied since March how the city and parish governments operate, concluding that consolidation is unfair to the city of Lafayette because the city does not have the ability to completely self-govern and is financially subsidizing the parish.
The PTC Committee voted 6-1 to endorse the 28-page report. Mark Pope, who cast the no vote, said he agrees Lafayette needs its own mayor. He submitted a 10-page document explaining his reasons for dissenting. The rest of the committee declined to attach Pope's report to the full committee report, which will be presented to the City Council in August.
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who proposed the PTC Committee when he was council chairman in 2020, said Thursday he intends to bring a resolution to the council calling for a charter commission.
When some city and parish services were consolidated in 1996, the city of Lafayette lost its ability to elect its own mayor. Instead every voter in the parish, including those in five other municipalities who elect their own mayor, vote on the mayor-president.
The mayor-president's loyalties are split between serving the parish as a whole as parish president and providing for the best interests of the city of Lafayette as its mayor.
In January 2020, the previous City-Parish Council was replaced, due to a home rule charter amendment approved by voters in 2018, with separate City and Parish Councils, but the mayor-president's roles remains combined.
Shortly after Josh Guillory took office as mayor-president in January 2020, it became clear the charter amendment did not provide the city with the complete self-governing ability supporters had sought. Clashes between the two councils surfaced during 2020 budget hearings when the Parish Council blocked the City Council from allocating additional money to parks and recreation, to which parish taxpayers contributed little money.
When the City Council later hired its own attorney to interpret the charter, Guillory's administration fired the attorney and sued her. The suit remains pending but the attorney quit as a result of the lawsuit.
The disagreements between the City Council and Guillory and his legal advisers continued as recently as this week. Council members were surprised to learn through a press release July 7 that Guillory had combined three departments -- community development, parks and recreation, and development and planning -- into two departments without a vote of the council.
Shortly after Guillory took office, he reorganized the public works department and went to the City Council for approval, as stated in the home rule charter.
But Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert opined before the City Council July 20 that it was the council's responsibility to call for a vote on the reorganization, not Guillory's responsibility.. Guillory, he said, sent the council an email on May 7 with the proposed reorganization. That, Hebert said, served as official notice of the pending reorganization. The council had 60 days to vote on the proposal. With no council action, he said, the reorganization was final July 7.
Guillory said at the City Council meeting the reorganization wasn't done to trick anyone, but seemed like the most efficient way to reorganize and it's in compliance with the charter.
City Councilman Glenn Lazard, an attorney, disagreed with Guillory and Hebert's interpretation of the charter. He said he doesn't object to the reorganization, just the method used to do so, without a council vote or public input. Based on how reorganizations were done in the past, Lazard said he didn't respond to the email because he was waiting for something to appear on the meeting agenda.
Lazard said he has a "major problem with it, both legally and theoretically."
Lewis reminded everyone, "We had tried hiring an attorney for us and we were denied. Perhaps they would have had a different opoinion."
To convene a charter commission will require approval of both the City and Parish Councils.
Even if a majority of the City Council votes to appoint a charter commission, it's uncertain the Parish Council will concur. In response to the City Council's Protect the City Committee, the Parish Council is creating a City-Parish Alignment Commission to study strengths and weaknesses in Lafayette Consolidated Government and recommend changes without going through the charter commission process.