Lafayette Utilities System is going to spend $500,000 for a study and plan on how best to meet the future power needs of its customers.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government's Professional Services Review Committee Tuesday agreed to hire Burns & McDonnell to evaluate existing electrical generating facilities, including the possibility of retiring the Rodemacher plant that uses coal to generate electricity, and consider options for providing reliable, cost-effective power to LUS customers in the future.
Interim LUS Director Jeff Stewart said the company will look at things such as load forecast, economic and weather trends and provide a road map of options for the future. The study will involve at least three town hall meetings so that LUS customers, who own the utilities system, can offer their ideas on the direction they want LUS to head in the future, whether that means introducing more renewable energy or traditional electrical generation.
Seven consulting firms submitted bids, which were evaluated by a 10-person committee of LUS staff, Stewart said. Burns & McDonnell, he said, has decades of experience conducting studies like the IRP, including facilitating public input.
Stewart said a contract needs to be negotiated and executed in coming months. The first public event may be held in September in coordination with Plan Lafayette. The report, he said, is expected within nine months.