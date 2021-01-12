Opioid-related overdose deaths have seen a startling increase in Lafayette Parish and experts say the situation may be even worse than the official numbers indicate.
Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery, KATC-3 and The Acadiana Advocate will host a town hall discussion at noon Tuesday on the current state of Acadiana’s opioid crisis.
2020 was record-setting year for fatal opioid overdoses; join our town hall discussion on the numbers
In Lafayette Parish and across the state, opioid-involved overdose deaths are rising, according to data from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
A panel of experts will include: Lafayette Parish Coroner Dr. Ken Odinet, Judge Tommy Duplantier and newly elected City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and psychiatric nurse practitioner Mark deClouet.
Watch the town hall discussion, beginning at noon:
Brycen Stubbs first witnessed a fatal overdose was when he was only 22 years old.