Opioid-related overdose deaths have seen a startling increase in Lafayette Parish and experts say the situation may be even worse than the official numbers indicate.

Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery, KATC-3 and The Acadiana Advocate will host a town hall discussion at noon Tuesday on the current state of Acadiana’s opioid crisis.

A panel of experts will include: Lafayette Parish Coroner Dr. Ken Odinet, Judge Tommy Duplantier and newly elected City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and psychiatric nurse practitioner Mark deClouet.

Watch the town hall discussion, beginning at noon: