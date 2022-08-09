New and expectant parents visited the Opelousas General Hospital and wandered around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th Annual Community Baby Shower on Thursday.
“This is so important, so near and dear to our heart,” Mckenzie Fontenot, 23, event planner for Opelousas General Hospital, said. “This is all the new generation of St. Landry Parish. So we actually want to be able to provide a community and a system where they can have community together.”
A table in the corner held prizes as registered nurse and organizer Lauren David drew tickets and announced winners for a raffle. The event was during World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.
Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and Community Birth Companion.
Community Birth Companion is a nonprofit birth justice organization serving mothers in Opelousas, Lafayette and Baton Rouge. They offer a community-based doula program
“Louisiana is usually one or two with the high infant/maternal mortality rates, the rate at which babies or mothers die within one year of giving birth, especially for African American mothers and African American babies between Louisiana and Mississippi whose mothers is dying there the most,” Divine Nicolas, 42, founder and executive director of Community Birth Companion, said. "And so it's very important that our mothers have support, that our communities have support and they are educated about normal pregnancy, normal childbirth and doula support helps.”
Opelousas General Hospital was the first hospital in Acadiana to get the baby-friendly designation in 2015. A baby-friendly hospital promotes breastfeeding, informs the benefits of breastfeeding and keeps the mother and baby together for 24 hours.
David has been a lactation consultant with the hospital since they started the first lactation program at the hospital. The hospital renewed its designation as a baby-friendly hospital after postponing in 2020.
“Moms are seeing a difference here,” David said. “We've had several people who have had births with other hospitals and they come here and oh my god, this is so different,” David said.
David is also part of Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition, another nonprofit organization at the baby shower. The organization is made up of a group of professionals including doctors, chiropractor and natural birth professionals. They have been at every baby shower including the virtual one. In the past they have collaborated with other organizations to do breastfeeding classes, Hollie Domingue, media coordinator and mother of four, said.
Throughout the event, David drew tickets for the raffle and people stopped to hear the numbers called out. One woman won a car seat. Shante Washington, 28, heard about the event from her doula, whom she found through her insurance from Community Birth Companion.
The Family Tree was also in attendance offering counseling, suicide prevention and early childhood services. They are an information, education and counseling service. One of their programs, healthy start, aims to reduce infant mortality rate by assigning a case manager to provide support to pregnant women, fathers -through their fatherhood program- and families with children up to 18 months, according to Outreach Specialist Naye Wilson, 29.
Another attendee heard about the event through her mom, a registered nurse who worked at the hospital.
“I hope they keep doing this,” 24-year-old expecting mom Senitra Bryant said. "This is great that they doing. This is wonderful like some cities don't do this. They try to help pregnant, upcoming new, expecting moms and some lawmakers already have the babies and they don't do this. In certain states. And I think it's awesome.”