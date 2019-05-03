The Lafayette Economic Development Authority announced Friday it purchased the former Karma nightclub building on Jefferson Street to house Opportunity Machine members.
The Acadiana Advocate on April 24 first reported the $1 million cash purchase by LEDA. At the time, LEDA officials were mum on the intended use of the building at 314 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette.
The building that once occupied Lee's Furniture Store, Knight's Furniture store and Karma nightclub, will be renamed the Opportunity Machine and house OM operations and business incubator members. The OM supports businesses and entrepreneurs through its incubator program. Several businesses have "graduated" from the OM incubator program, including Waitr.
The operation will bring more than 80 new businesses to downtown Lafayette, LEDA and OM announced in a news release. The building measuring more than 22,000 square feet should be ready for occupation in 2020. The Opportunity Machine will house a variety of work space amenities including hot desks, private desks, private office, conference rooms, call rooms, training rooms and administrative offices.
"The success of the Opportunity Machine's members and graduates embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of the region that was the impetus behind creating the Opportunity Machine in 2009," Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA president and CEO, said in a news release. "As the OM continues to expand its services, and now its physical footprint, the entrepreneurial community in the region is poised for continued growth and success."
LEDA has the authority to build and acquire industrial parks, sites, property and buildings and improve, to operate and maintain them, and to lease or sell them. The authority collects a property tax in Lafayette Parish. It was 1.82 mills for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2017, and generated more than $3 million that year, according to its financial statements.