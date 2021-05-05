With the five-year anniversary of the August 2016 flood approaching, the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday authorized $5.85 million for three drainage projects in the city of Lafayette.
The bulk of the money, $3.85 million, will be spent removing spoil bank along the Vermilion River. The remainder, $2 million, will be spent to create the Malapart detention pond and River Oaks property detention pond, each at a cost of $1 million. The money is being transferred from the City General Fund to Public Works Capital Outlay.
The Parish Council, also on Tuesday, authorized the acquisition of rights of way for three new detention ponds outside the city of Lafayette: the Coulee Granges/Ile des Cannes flood control project, the Coulee Mine East flood control project and the Oak Springs flood control project. There is no estimated cost for these three detention ponds.
In March and April, the City and Parish Councils authorized the acquisition of rights of way for seven detention ponds. They include, in the city of Lafayette, detention ponds on Digby Road, Lake Farm Road, C. Middlebrook property and River Oaks property, which the City Council on Tuesday approved money to build.
The Parish Council authorized acquisition of land to build detention ponds on Lebesque Road and Robley Drive, both outside the city, while the City and Parish Councils authorized land acquisition for a detention pond on Homewood Drive, which drew objection from nearby residents.
From Aug. 12-13, 2016, a storm system stalled above Louisiana, dumping more than 20 inches on most of Lafayette Parish, as much as 28 inches in Youngsville. The result was devastating as hundreds of homes flooded, including about 600 in Youngsville alone.
The construction of detention ponds is expected to improve drainage and ease flooding in some areas by holding water during heavy rainfall until the water can be slowly released into the drainage system.