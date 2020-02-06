Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Thursday he will ask Louisiana State Police to investigate Lafayette Utilities System over allegations files were deleted or destroyed.
It's the latest development in nearly two years of allegations surrounding improper payments by LUS to its fiber division, allegedly to financially prop up the fledgling communications operations.
Guillory, on a radio talk show Thursday morning, said Lafayette Police conducted a "raid" on LUS. He did not say when the raid took place. Allegations are being made that files were deleted or destroyed.
Several LUS employees, he said, were placed on administrative leave.
"I won't name them. My decision was to isolate these individuals," Guillory said. "I don't want anyone with potential allegations against them to have access" to files.
The employees were advised not to discuss the situation with anyone, including the news media, Guillory said, to protect the individuals' due process.
Today, he said, he expects city-parish attorneys to file a formal complaint with Louisiana State Police about the alleged deleted files. It is up to state police to decide whether to investigate.
The destruction of public records is a violation of state law.
"I hope everybody's name is cleared," Guillory said. "The bottom line is I want the truth to come out. I think the people deserve that."
Next week, he said, he plans to name an independent auditor also to investigate LUS. The auditor will be someone who has no connection or has done no prior work for LUS.
"Just tell us what's going on," he said. "Tell us what happened."
In 2018, it was learned that LUS for years had been paying its fiber division for services that were never used. City-Parish officials reported the incidents to the Louisiana Public Service Commission because LUS fiber, which provides internet, television and telephone service to customers, is prohibited from relying on local government to unfairly support its operations.
Robideaux later discovered additional instances of questionable payments and operations involving LUS and LUS fiber, both of which were under the director of Director Terry Huval, who retired in July 2018. Robideaux and the City-Parish Council decided to remove oversight of the fiber operations from the LUS director and name a director over that division.