The public can weigh in Tuesday on whether new sales and hotel occupancy taxes should be collected in five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette.
Members of the Lafayette City Council, acting as individuals, not as the council, serve as the boards of the five districts. They meet following the City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 705 W. University Ave.
Following the public hearing, the boards are expected to consider resolutions imposing the taxes effective July 1.
The former City-Parish Council in December voted to create the economic development districts, all in the city of Lafayette. The districts include:
- Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority
- University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie
- Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development
- Northway Economic Development District (around Northgate Mall) and Pride Opportunity Developers
- Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment.
If approved Tuesday, a 2% hotel occupancy tax would be collected in all five districts. An additional 1% sales tax would be collected in all of the districts except the Trappey district, where a 2% sales tax would be collected.
The EDDs differ from Tax Increment Financing districts in that they impose an additional tax. TIFs redirect revenues from an existing sales to the district to assist with economic development.
A vote of the people is not required because the districts were drawn to exclude voters. The downtown district specifically cherry picks isolated addresses, some of them containing businesses, because registered voters list those locations as their home.
Six people filed a lawsuit in December alleging officials did not follow proper advertising procedures before adopting ordinances creating the districts, so they should be nullified. They include real estate developers Jeremiah Supple, Tim Supple and Mark Tolson; developer Keith Kishbaugh, who ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for Lafayette Parish Council and filed a failed lawsuit against the City-Parish Council in 2019 over an ordinance related to a 2018 charter amendment; conservative radio talk show host Carol Ross; and Ross Little Jr., a Republican Party representative and officer in Citizens for a New Louisiana, an anti-tax group.
Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as the Downtown Development Authority filed a motion last week to intervene in the lawsuit, alleging the group already signed a cooperative endeavor agreement to create the district and would lose anticipated economic benefit if the lawsuit were successful.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who was supported in the race for mayor-president last year by many of those who filed the lawsuit, has spoken out against the economic development districts.