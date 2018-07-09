The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to abolish itself and replace the nine-member legislative body with separate five-member councils, one for the city and one for the parish.
Splitting the consolidated council would require voter-approved amendments to the 26-year-old city-parish charter. Five favorable council votes to introduce the proposal on Tuesday would move it along for final consideration, when six votes would be necessary to place it on the Dec. 8 ballot.
As of Monday afternoon it appeared there were enough votes in favor of the plan, but one of those supporting the idea, Councilman Kevin Naquin, said he was on a family vacation and will miss the introductory vote.
Three council members — Kenneth Boudreaux, Jay Castille and Bruce Conque — are sponsoring it, and Councilwoman Nanette Cook said she also supports it. Councilman William Theriot said he opposes the measure. The other three council members did not respond to queries.
The proposal represents a dramatic shift in local elected governance, but it falls short of deconsolidation since a single administration overseen by an elected mayor-president would continue to execute most city-parish functions.
The planning and zoning commissions would split into separate bodies for the parish and city under the proposal.
“This is just better representation, not deconsolidation of any services,” said Cook. “Are we ever going to deconsolidate? Who knows.”
The city and parish are legally separate entities with separate budgets, but services and governance are merged under the umbrella of Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Supporters of the proposal argue that legislators elected by non-city voters, including those in the unincorporated areas as well as other municipalities in the parish, weigh in on matters affecting only the city.
Residents of unincorporated areas and other municipalities make up 47 percent of the parish's population of 240,098, according to the most recent U.S. Census figures.
Conque said utilities are "the driving force" behind the proposal, since the city-parish council sets rates for water and electricity delivered through the Lafayette Utility System with city-owned assets.
“When it comes to a vote on rate setting for Lafayette utilities system, the vote from the representative of District 9 carries the same weight as mine,” Conque said, referring to Theriot's district.
Only 13 percent of the District 9 population lives in the city of Lafayette, Conque said.
Theriot, meanwhile, notes the proposal, by retaining a single mayor-president, does not address potential conflicts in administration of services between the two governments.
“I don’t think any mayor, or any other elected official, should be the parish president. That’s not fair. If you’ve got one person serving two masters, who are they going to take care of?” Theriot said. “They are saying they want autonomy. But they are not providing the parish with its autonomy.”
Theriot emphasized he was referring to the job function of the mayor-president, not the performance of the person who currently holds the position, Joel Robideaux.
Robideaux did not respond to a request for comment.
The proposal sets the base annual pay for members of either council at $30,346.44, which is the current salary for council members. Theriot noted the separation will come with a higher cost to taxpayers, with there being one more district council member to pay and the necessity of personnel and contract attorneys needing to attend separate meetings.
But Conque said the city is paying a disproportionate share of staff salaries and other administrative costs under a fluctuating formula set by the administration and approved by the council. The city currently pays 78 percent of those costs, Conque said, despite having only a slim majority of the population.
“Why are we picking up the majority of the expenses for which the parish should be picking up at least half?” Conque said.