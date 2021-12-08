Gaining ground with the Lafayette City-Parish Alignment Commission is the idea of "functional consolidation" instead of deconsolidation, but the idea of voters in the city of Lafayette electing their own mayor is drawing mixed opinions.
Commissioners discussed the concepts at a meeting Wednesday that included presentations by Kevin Blanchard, a former Lafayette Consolidated Government director who was later active in the 2018 Fix the Charter movement that led to separate city and parish councils, and Robert Benoit, an assistant to Mayor-President Josh Guillory who also worked as a director under former City-Parish President Walter Comeaux.
The Lafayette Parish Council created the aligment commission in response to the City Council-appointed Protect the City Committee, which studied consolidation's impact on the city of Lafayette and recommended the council consider asking voters to withdraw the city from LCG.
Blanchard recommended replacing the current political consolidation form of government with functional consolidation. Otherwise, he said, leaders must find a way to better manage conflicts between the city and parish councils and administration.
Government can't be driven solely by politics, Blanchard said.
"The Parish Council just vetoing whatever the city does is not working. All that's going to do is make people like me that think the city is not getting a fair shake more entrenched," he said. "It gets us more recruits when we see the City Council try to do something and it can't because of some interpretation of the charter."
Functional deconsolidation would require dividing departments and functions of LCG. The parish turned over its parks to smaller municipalities, getting out of the business of parks and recreation, leaving it entirely to the city. That work could continue with the parish taking over roads and drainage, signing intergovernmental agreements with the city of Lafayette for work needed in the city, for example.
The parish needs stability and the ability to provide services to the parish as whole, Blanchard said. The city needs autonomy, the ability to chart its own course and an elected mayor that city voters can hold accountable.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said he supports the concept of functional consolidation with the use of intergovernmental agreements. He said he will not support another charter commission to "blow up" or deconsolidate LCG. Naquin said he also is not in favor of repealing the 2018 charter amendments that, for the first time since consolidation occurred in 1996, gave city residents have their own city council.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook said she also supports the use of intergovernmental agreements. Protections are needed for the city and parish, she said, and the city, whose population is 50.2% of the parish's population, needs to elect its own mayor instead of sharing the mayor-president with the entire parish.
Lafayette is the only municipality in the parish that does not elect its own mayor. Everyone in the parish elects the mayor-president. Other cities in the parish are represented by their mayors and City-Parish President Josh Guillory.
The discussion turned to whether the city and parish would still be consolidated and qualify for federal grants if the city has its own mayor. If the services were divided and issues like who pays for what decided, Naquin said, would the city of Lafayette still need its own mayor.
Lafayette City Council votes to appoint charter commission to consider amending, abolishing consolidation
People outside the city of Lafayette vote on who is going to run the city of Lafayette's government, Cook said.
"I don't get to vote on Broussard's mayor," she said. "I don't get to vote on Youngsville's mayor."
A mayor for the city of Lafayette has to be part of anything that's done to address LCG, commissioner Will Thiele said.
"More important than budgets and tax dollars is democracy," Thiele said.
Commissioner Tim Breaux, chairman of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee who was appointed to the alignment commission by Guillory, took issue with the idea of the city electing its own mayor.
"The bottom line," Breaux said, "is we have a mayor-president. If we don’t trust him to make the right decisions, vote him out. That's democracy."
Breaux accused some commission members of taking aim at Guillory and having hidden agendas to create a mayor position for the city of Lafayette.