Renewal of an existing 8.76-mill parish wide property tax for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is on the May 4 ballot.
The 10-year tax is expected to generate about $20 million a year for the sheriff's general fund to cover primarily payroll plus operations, training and equipment, Sheriff Mark Garber said.
"We're not asking for any increase," he said.
There has been little to no publicity about the tax renewal election, which is less than three weeks away.
In December, voters overwhelmingly rejected a half-cent sales tax increase Garber proposed. It would have generated about $25 million to hire more deputies, purchase new equipment and assist municipal police departments in Lafayette Parish.
The December tax proposal was highly publicized. Several employees of the Sheriff's Office formed a PAC to publicize and support the tax.
Not so with the May 4 tax renewal. Garber said he exhausted his ability to raise private funds on the 2018 tax.
"I don't feel like there's a real need to educate the public about a millage that's been in place 10 years," he said. "I trust the public knows and understands the quality of services we provide them."
The Sheriff's Office also receives about $4 million a year from a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2001 under former Sheriff Mike Neustrom, Garber said. That tax has generated less and less money for the Sheriff's Office, he said, in part because municipalities in the parish annex businesses that produce large amounts of sales tax.
"They have taken money away from the sheriff," Garber said.
In the past year, several positions were eliminated in the Sheriff's Office, he said, some from layoffs and some through retirements.
If the May 4 renewal fails, Garber said he'll try again in the fall. If it fails again, he'll have to cut his budget by about one-third, he said.
Garber, on April 2, told Lafayette City-Parish officials he wants them to take over about $2 million a year in expenses of the parish jail. His responsibility, he said, is to house prisoners. Other services, from feeding prisoners to personnel costs for mental health and laundry, are the responsibility of the parish.
The jail also receives most of the more than $5 million a year generated by a property tax dedicated to the jail and parish courthouse. It takes about $13.3 million a year to operate the jail.
Also on the May 4 ballot is renewal of a 1.5-mill property tax for the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District.