Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed Mary Sliman, a real estate veteran, as Lafayette Consolidated Government’s director of development and planning.
Sliman’s achievements, expertise and leadership in the Acadiana real estate industry are an asset to the department in moving planning and development initiatives forward, he said in a prepared statement.
Guillory said Silman understands his commitment to repealing and replacing the Unified Development Code for the city and parish.
Her extensive knowledge of the Unified Development Code is beneficial for attracting new developments in the city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish, the news release states.
“I am already prepared to help with the facilitation of successful real estate development in our parish. My relationship with the real estate professionals in Acadiana will be a huge asset, as these professionals are often liaisons to the members of the development community,” Sliman said in the news release.
Sliman earned a master’s degree in business administration and has 13 years of professional experience in the real estate industry, including serving as the Multiple Listing Service (database of properties for sale used by real estate agents and brokers) Director for the REALTOR® Association of Acadiana.