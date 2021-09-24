There are six tiny kittens in a Lafayette tree that aren't awaiting firefighter rescue. Instead, their shrill meows are asking for a different kind of rescue — in the form of a forever home.
Until that day comes, the kittens are able to grow and play in a comfortable, climate-controlled treehouse.
"This is now Room 10 of Acadiana Animal Aid," said Heidi Paterson. "It's an official intake room."
Paterson, who works as development director for the nonprofit animal rescue, recently reimagined the treehouse on her Lafayette property as a space for sheltering animals in need.
Paterson has cared for foster animals for years with help from her granddaughter, Rozalynn Cross. Now, the two spend even more time together inside of the kitten treehouse.
Rozalynn has a hard time picking a favorite among the foster kittens.
When the 6-year-old is in a snuggly mood, she gravitates toward a fluffy, black kitten that has yet to be named. When she's in a playful mood, her favorite is an orange and white kitten named Candy Corn that was discovered alone outside a pet store about six weeks ago.
"And the most saddest thing about her was she was a newborn, and she had nobody to play with, to grow up with," Rozalynn said. "And now she came in the treehouse and now she has a sister."
Paterson approached her son-in-law, Abram Cross, a few weeks ago with the idea of fostering kittens inside of the treehouse.
Cross built the treehouse in the spring of 2020 for his three children, 9-year-old Parker, 6-year-old Rozalynn and 4-year-old Savannah.
"It's the second major treehouse I've built," Cross said. "I built one back when I was in my late teens and actually lived in it for a couple of months, and ever since then, I've been wanting to build one for the kids."
Cross, now 43, finally had the opportunity build the treehouse — complete with windows, electricity and running water — in a red oak on his Lafayette property early into the pandemic.
The problem? His children didn't seem to have the same passion as he does for treehouses — that is until the treehouse was filled with adorable kittens.
"He thought they'd love it, but they were kind of bored with it," Paterson said. "But they're up here all the time now that it's turned into a kitten cottage. They're reading to them and playing with them. This treehouse has turned into something very unique and special."
Each of the kittens currently living in Roz's Kat Kottage — Rozalynn's name for the treehouse — is younger than 8 weeks old. Like other animals living in foster homes, the kittens will eventually be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and adopted out.
Acadiana Animal Aid and other nonprofit and municipal shelters rely on foster families to offer a temporary home for pets awaiting adoption or transport to another facility. Placing cats and dogs in foster homes frees up space at shelters to rescue other animals in need.
Shelters typically provide food, veterinary care, medication, toys, litter and other essentials for foster families. Many animals placed in foster homes are in need of a little extra care — whether it's through training, bottle feeding or just offering extra snuggles to an animal that's experienced trauma.
"Fosters are the backbone of helping to save lives," said Jeanine Foucher, executive director of Acadiana Animal Aid. "When you take an animal into your home, you're creating space in the shelter so that we can take another animal in that needs help. You're actually saving two lives when you foster one animal."
The Lafayette nonprofit has placed 283 cats with a total of 37 foster families so far this year. A total of 380 cats were fostered by 35 families for the entire year of 2020.
The Paterson-Cross family isn't the only one to find a unique way to foster animals in need.
Other Lafayette families have found creative solutions to foster shelter animals, even when their own pets aren't receptive to newcomers or their homes aren't suited for fostering. One foster family has transformed a she-shed into a puppy paradise.
"The only thing we're asking for is a safe, soft place to land," Foucher said. "We work with our fosters so it works for them."
Learn more about becoming a foster family at acadianaanimalaid.org/foster-2.