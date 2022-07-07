The relics of St. Bernadette Soubirous, on an exhibit tour in the United States since April, will be displayed from July 12-14 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 914 St. John St., Lafayette.
St. Bernadette, from Lourdes, France, witnessed apparitions of the Holy Mother, who asked for a chapel — now a Marian shrine — to be built in Lourdes, near Bernadette’s home. The apparitions became known as Our Lady of Lourdes. More than 5 million pilgrims visit Lourdes annually.
This is the first time St. Bernadette’s relics have toured the United States. The tour started April 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Miami and will end Aug. 3 at St. John Baptist de la Salle Parish in Granada Hills, California.
The Lafayette cathedral will be the 33rd stop on the tour.
Other stops include the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Ala; St. Paul’s Cathedral in Birmingham, Alabama; Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore; St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York; Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, Missouri from July 8-10. The relics will come to Lafayette from Missouri and will leave Lafayette for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham in Houston on July 15-19.
On this pilgrimage, St. Bernadette’s relics, which include part of her ribs and knees, are contained in a large reliquary, or case, built by master craftsmen of religious artistry at Maison Granda workshop in Spain in 2019. The Vatican has granted a plenary indulgence for those visiting the relics during the tour.
The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is organizing the pilgrimage of the relics in partnership with the Conference of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, North American volunteers, Hospitalité of Miami and the Order of Malta.
Marie Bernarde Soubirous — Bernadette — was born in 1844 to impoverished parents near the small town of Lourdes, near the French border with Spain. She was one of nine children; several siblings died in infancy or childhood.
At 14, after she was sent to collect firewood, she saw a vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a cave near the Gave River near Lourdes on Feb. 11, 1858. It was the first of 18 visions for the peasant girl, said to be in poor health and a slow student. But she was also described as a truthful and principled child.
News of her visions drew both doubters and believers — large crowds — to the site. Despite encountering skeptics, she never doubted the authenticity of her visions. Her precise testimony and the events at Lourdes were scrupulously tested, but the church came to embrace them.
Bernadette described the lady as a girl of 16 or 17 in a white robe with a blue sash, with yellow roses on her feet and bearing a rosary. She identified herself to Bernadette on March 25, one of her last appearances to Bernadette, declaring, “I am the Immaculate Conception.” The lady directed her to dig through the mud to find spring water in Lourdes — she did, successfully — where people have flocked to seek physical healing from the water even today.
Bernadette, frail for most of her life, eventually entered the Sisters of Notre Dame of Nevers and died in poor health at 35 in 1879. But her story captured the attention of the world, especially through books and film, although she herself shunned public attention.
Among the most successful film efforts was “The Song of Bernadette” in 1943, based on a 1941 historical novel, which took liberties with Bernadette’s story. Actress Jennifer Jones won the Oscar for best actress for portraying Bernadette, and the film remained popular for many years.
Here is the schedule at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Relics of St. Bernadette Soubirous:
July 12
- 8 a.m. Rite of Reception
- 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Public veneration
- 11 a.m. Rosary and litany
- 12:05 p.m. Mass with Bishop Douglas Deshotel
- 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Public veneration and confession
July 13
- 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Public veneration
- 11 a.m. Rosary and litany in Vietnamese with the Rev. James Nguyen
- 12:05 p.m. Mass with Bishop Douglas Deshotel
- 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Public veneration and onfession
- 6 p.m. French Rosary
- 6:30 p.m. Bilingual (Spanish/English) Mass with the Rev. Francois Sainte Marie
- followed by procession to grotto with crowning
- 7:30 p.m. Rosary and litany in Spanish
July 14
- 2-6 p.m. Public veneration