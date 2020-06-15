The building that once housed the LessPay Motel on University Avenue at Cameron Street in Lafayette will no longer exist by the end of the week.
Demolition on the building is scheduled to begin Wednesday and take two to three days, Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities, said Monday.
In May, The Acadiana Advocate reported the owners of the LessPay Motel were paid $100 for the property, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. Collen said Monday the actual sale price was $700,000. The $100 entry, he said, is used often to record private transactions.
Workers have been removing items from inside the building over the past week and started demolishing other buildings on the block over the weekend.
HRI will transform the block into the Bottle Art Lofts, a 105-unit apartment complex for artists and others, Collen said.
"Phase 1 is fully funded and under construction," he said. "It will be open this time next year."
The first phase, Collen said, will transform two buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, a building on Cameron Street that was the former Coca-Cola Bottling plant and a warehouse behind it, into 40 apartments.
The buildings were owned by Greg and Stephanie Dugan, who for years worked to establish the historic status of the buildings and to revitalize the neighborhood, once a thriving area of the city that in the past decade or more was plagued by drugs and prostitution.
Phase 2 of the Bottle Art Lofts involves demolition of the LessPay Motel and construction of 65 apartments on University Avenue. Cullen said the developers are hoping to close on all financing and start construction by the end of 2020. It should take about 14 months to build.
The entire project will bring 105 residential apartments to University Avenue at Cameron Street, which residents and leaders hope will spark additional development in the neighborhood. That area of University Avenue is part of an Opportunity Zone which awards tax breaks for new commercial development.
Last week, Collen said, the Louisiana Housing Corporation approved a $7.29 million redevelopment grant for Phase 2 under the Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income program.
The Prime program "is specifically designed to develop resilient multifamily properties in areas that were greatly impacted by the 2016 floods according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development," the LHC website states. "All projects will be required to incorporate resilient construction practices that use materials and techniques that increase a structure’s ability to withstand adverse weather conditions."
The block, Collen said, is outside a flood zone. The developers also are incorporating other techniques to qualify for the grant. The buildings will be raised and more robust to withstand hurricanes, he said, and rain gardens and cisterns will help store water rather than dumping it onto the city's drainage system during heavy rainfalls.