Pay raises will be restored for four employees of the Lafayette Mayor-President's office if a budget line-item veto is not overturned by the city and parish councils.
A 2% raise for other Lafayette Consolidated employees will not be restored.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday vetoed a line for his office in the 2020-21 budget adopted Sept. 17.
City Councilman Glenn Lazard proposed and both councils approved a budget amendment during budget reviews to remove proposed raises for select employees in the Mayor-President's office.
A promised 2% raise for other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees was not included in the budget because of concerns that taxes fell during business closures for the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Guillory proposed a $10,000 raise for Carlos Harvin, the director of minority affairs, a position created by Guillory when he took office in January. The raise would bring Harvin's annual pay to $60,000 a year. Others in the executive office in line for raises are Robert D. Benoit, chief of staff; Kathryn Reaux, senior communications specialist; and a fourth employee.
In his veto message, Guillory said he eliminated three positions, changed others and cut his office's payroll by 25% since taking office in January. In restructuring his office, Guillory said some employees have taken on additional responsibilities that warrant "adjusted salaries." He balked at calling them raises, saying the term is "grossly misrepresentative of the truth."
Even with the proposed pay adjustments for the four employees, Guillory said the payroll for his office is less than the 2019-20 budget and his office will spend 20% less in the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 than in the current fiscal year.
Guillory wrote that there is "no reasonable public policy rationale" for cutting the pay adjustments to his staff "and I won't speculate as to the motive."
"I am restoring this compensation to four key members of my staff who have proven to be dedicated and highly valuable throughout the multiple crises our parish has faced since taking office in January," he wrote.
The city and parish councils, at a joint meeting Oct. 6, are expected to consider overriding the veto. It will take four out of five members of both councils to override the veto. That's not likely to happen, especially given the Parish Council's tendency to vote in line with the mayor-president's wishes.