I’ll never forget the look on the face of UL softball coach Gerry Glasco as he exited the building March 12, 2020, after learning his team’s season was over.

Earlier that week, his sixth-ranked team was declared to have the No. 1 RPI in the country after surviving an early season gauntlet schedule. UL softball fans were daydreaming about winning the national championship.

“When it happened, I was like, ‘I’m going to die. I’m not going to make it. I’ve lost my team. I’ve lost the best team I’ll ever coach,’ ” Glasco said then. “I was blowing things out of proportion in my head. The day of the cancellation, I was really feeling sorry for Gerry Glasco.”

On March 12, 2020, however, all of those hopes and dreams disappeared, when college athletics across the country was brought to its knees by the coronavirus.

+2 Kevin Foote: 2020 left UL Athletics wondering what might have been As the UL athletic department turns the calendar to the year 2021 — a year so many in America and throughout the world couldn’t wait to arrive…

Conference basketball tournaments were shut down everywhere. Softball, baseball and track seasons were all instantly canceled for the rest of the semester.

Here, the UL women’s basketball team was preparing for the Sun Belt semifinals at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“You were just kind of in disbelief, because you didn’t think that was going to happen,” UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead said.

“There’s never been anything like it. It didn’t just affect sports. It affected every aspect of our lives,” he said.

It was a first for everybody, UL director of athletic Bryan Maggard said. “We’ve never had to shut down.”

In spite of everything, Maggard said, he's proud of the way UL athletes and coaches responded.

“I’m a believer that adversity provides an opportunity to grow," he said. "We’ve certainly grown in ways that you probably wouldn’t normally think of. I think about efficiencies. I think society’s takeaway from this experience is we can do things more efficiently moving forward that we probably didn’t think we could do pre-COVID.”

UL women's coach Garry Brodhead found way to effectively cope with season abruptly ending It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment decision and one UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead is very glad he made.

UL also had bit of an advantage; they were used to dealing with tragedy. They were coming off several years of untold tragedy that rocked the athletic department, ranging from Glasco’s daughter and assistant coach, Geri Ann, being killed in an automobile accident in 2018 to the death of longtime baseball coach Tony Robichaux the summer of 2019.

A year later, Glasco said, the day spring sports were canceled pales in comparison.

“To be honest, I don’t think about last year,” Glasco said. “I think about Geri Ann every single day. I think about coach Robe a lot. I never think about last year unless somebody asks me about it.”

Essentially, after the initial blow wore off, “we survived, we adapted, we adjusted, we figured things out,” Maggard said.

The pandemic, most coaches and staff agree, brought into clear focus what was really important.

“This pandemic prioritized safety over anything else,” Maggard said. “We worked very closely with the university leadership with the safety protocols and guidelines set forth by the university as dictated by the local authorities and state authorities.

“Then how do you fill in the opportunity to present a product on the field?”

Maggard said initially the hope was life would return to normal by the fall.

“Then, obviously, at some point we recognized, ‘Hey, the fall is not going to happen,’” he said, “so we need to prepare and bolster down for extensive change in our normal routine.”

+3 UL baseball preparing for a season unlike any other; how the Cajuns will 'win for coach Robe' Opening weekend will feature Deggs' debut as head coach, the retiring of Robe's No. 36 and, on Saturday, the unveiling of a statue of Coach Robe that was purchased by former players.

Somehow, during times no one had ever seen or could possibly have planned for, UL and the Sun Belt Conference found ways to do much more than survive.

“I give a lot of credit to our new (Sun Belt) commissioner Keith Gill, who was really in tune with the power five commissioners, particularly (SEC commissioner) Greg Sankey,” Maggard said. “We were really in great communication with them and following a lot of their leads and communication. I do think the Sun Belt did a fantastic job.

“We learned pretty quickly that we really couldn’t plan and prepare too far out, because if you did, the information was changing to change those plans. I was very proud of what the Sun Belt accomplished, how it went about accomplishing it and the leadership we provided.”

In many ways, UL led that charge.

A year later, the only game involving the Ragin’ Cajuns canceled for in-house COVID reasons was the football team’s home game against Central Arkansas in November.

“I think that’s a credit to certainly our medical staff and our student-athletes and our coaches and everybody involved to really implement and think through safe protocols,” Maggard said.

Through it all, UL’s athletic department somehow achieved historic feats. The football team had arguably the program’s best win over with a 31-14 upset of Iowa State on the road in the season opener that wasn’t even on its schedule before COVID.

The women’s basketball team won the Sun Belt regular season crown for the first time in the program’s 50-year history.

At the same time, so many were reminded through the pandemic that it’s not only about winning.

“I was more impressed with hearing what some of the kids said about our one senior (Kendall Bess),” Brodhead said his team’s response last March. “How it’s not just about winning and losing, but it’s about going through the journey … and the time we spent together and felt good about what we did — not only winning but caring about one another.

“To me, that’s what sports is supposed to be about. Sports is supposed to inspire you. I think it inspired us to become better people, tougher people.”