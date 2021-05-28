Seven people have applied to be the interim police chief of Broussard following a sexual harassment investigation that left the department's top two positions vacant.
Brannon Decou, who has held the elected position for 20 years, announced earlier this month that he would retire following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by former officers. His last day in office will be June 1.
The seven candidates, all men, who applied for the interim position are currently working in law enforcement in the Acadiana area, according to their résumés.
Five of the seven have worked for the Broussard Police Department. Two of those five are currently working for the agency. Another applicant ran against Decou for the police chief position in the 2014 election.
Meet the candidates:
Jason Haines
Jason Haines currently works as a sergeant patrol supervisor for the Broussard Police Department.
Haines has worked for the Broussard agency since 2006, first as a patrol officer and later as a patrol manager, according to his résumé. He also worked as a detective at the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office from 2004 to 2006 and a patrol corporal and juvenile detective at the New Iberia Police Department from 2002 to 2004.
He's a graduate of Northwestern State University. Also noted on his résumé is training in sexual harassment and social differences.
Jacques LeBlanc
Jacques LeBlanc currently works as a K-9 officer for the Broussard Police Department.
LeBlanc has worked two stints at the Broussard Police Department, from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2017 until now, according to his résumé. He also worked at the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office from 2013 until 2017, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office from 2006 to 2013, the Youngsville Police Department from 1999 to 2004.
He graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1999 and the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2000. He was also a member of the U.S. National Guard from 1997 to 2003.
Marc LeBlanc
Marc LeBlanc currently works as a lieutenant patrol officer for the New Iberia Police Department. He also worked at the Broussard Police Department from 2005 until 2011.
LeBlanc's other experience includes working for the Youngsville Police Department from 2011 to 2018, the New Iberia Police Department from 2000 to 2005 and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office from 1994 to 1999, according to his résumé.
He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and pursued a dream of playing pro football before beginning his law enforcement career.
Todd Mouton
Todd Mouton currently owns a private security firm called American Integrated Contractors. He also ran against Decou for the police chief position in 2014.
Mouton's experience includes working as an investigator for attorney Glenn Armentor from 2007 to 2014, starting his security firm in 2009 and working for 34 years as an officer, firefighter, medic and soldier, according to his résumé. Most of his professional career was spent working for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
No education information is included on his résumé, although detailed information on more than 100 trainings, in-services and certifications is listed.
Vance Olivier
Vance Olivier currently works as a lieutenant in the criminal division of the Lafayette Police Department.
Olivier has worked in a number of positions since 1995 at the Lafayette Police Department, serving as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, field training officer, detective, watch commander and supervisor over detectives in the criminal investigation division, according to his résumé. He's worked as a patrol officer and member of the narcotics squad for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office from 1990 to 1995.
He graduated from LSU Eunice in 2012 with a technical degree in evidence recovery technology.
James Rogers
James Rogers currently works as a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office investigator for the District Attorney. He also worked for the Broussard Police Department from 2007 to 2016.
Rogers has spent most of his career working for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where he's been since 2016. His two other stints with the agency were from 1998 to 2007 and 1992 to 1997, according to his résumé. He also worked for the Scott Police Department in 1998.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1992.
Gregory Theriot
Gregory Theriot currently works as a criminal investigator for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Theriot worked as a master trooper for Louisiana State Police in the investigation and gaming divisions from 1986 to 2011. After his retirement, he also worked as a security officer from 2011 to 2014 before joining the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office where he has worked as an evidence manager and criminal investigator since 2014.
He graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in 1974.
A nine-member committee will review résumés for the seven applicants and make recommendations to the Broussard City Council for up to three candidates for the interim police chief position. The committee members include the mayor, three council members and five community members who have worked in law enforcement.
The City Council will vote during a public meeting for one of the recommended candidates, according to city spokesperson Holly Cope-Lynn.
An interim chief must be appointed within 20 days of Decou's June 1 retirement, according to the state's election code. The council vote will likely take place during a special meeting, Cope-Lynn said. A date has not yet been set.
Broussard's interim police chief will also select a new assistant chief to replace Christopher Galvez, who was fired May 11 from the position for failing to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the Police Department.
The new interim chief will serve in the appointed role until the next regular election in the fall of 2022. He will also be eligible to run for the elected position.
Sexual harassment allegations against Decou were made public in an Acadiana Advocate story April 18. In that article, three former officers described a work environment in which individuals were hired and promoted based on appearance, unwelcome sexual advances were the norm and anyone who voiced concerns faced retaliation.
Broussard leaders announced May 13 the conclusion of a sexual harassment investigation that found the police chief's actions violated the city's harassment policy but were not illegal. The city attorneys who led the investigation recommended corrective actions, some of which had taken place earlier that week, to resolve misconduct in the workplace.
Although attorneys for the city of Broussard said their investigation uncovered nothing illegal, some former officers told The Acadiana Advocate they faced discrimination and retaliation when they voiced concerns about sexual harassment, which could violate state and federal workplace laws. On May 12, former officer Ryan Alexander Savoie filed a lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court against the city that alleges violations of state discrimination and whistleblower laws.