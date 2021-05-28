A Broussard Police units responds during an active-shooter training exercise Monday, June 11, 2018, at Southside High School in Youngsville, La. All Lafayette Parish law enforcement agencies, Acadian Ambulance and Youngsville Fire Department participated in the simulation. Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said school faculty and students also participated in the training as actors and as spectators. "It's a chance for us to check out the way the radio systems work, the way the emergency response happens, and being able to all work together as one team," Boudreaux said.