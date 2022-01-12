The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and local fire departments have been monitoring the Scott Construction Dump on Gene Pitt Road in Scott for weeks since a landfill employee reported on Dec. 2 smoke emanating from underground.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared a state of emergency Christmas Eve, clearing the way for a temporary solution by covering with dirt the cracks where smoke was escaping until the DEQ provided a more permanent solution.
Greg Langley, DEQ press secretary, in an email response to questions, said Wednesday that work is being done to extinguish the smoldering spots and the department is working with Lafayette Consolidated Government on the issue.
On Jan. 2, a DEQ drone detected a new hot spot, which was confirmed by DEQ employees who visited the site, Rhonda McCormick of the DEQ Acadiana office wrote in a memo. She advised a landfill employee to extinguish all hot spots at the landfill.
Local officials got involved in large part because of concerns from residents near the landfill about the emissions in an area the company shored up with chips created from used tires.
LDEQ, Langley said, has been monitoring in the adjacent neighborhood since Dec. 3 using hand-held monitoring equipment and infrared technology.
"Our responders have not detected any elevated emissions in the neighborhood," he said.
The department deployed both of its mobile air monitoring laboratories near the site Jan. 7-9, continuously sampling for toxic compounds, Langley said, and "did not detect anything of concern."
This isn't the first time there have been fires and smoldering debris dozens of feet below the surface of the landfill. An employee told a DEQ representative the site began emitting smoke in 2017. He reported lightning struck the landfill in March 2018, igniting a fire that he extinguished. McCormick, who reported seeing smoke during a July 2018 inspection, wrote that she believed the earlier fire had never been completely extinguished.
It's unclear who will pay for the DEQ monitoring and the dirt LCG placed Christmas weekend over cracks allowing smoke to escape.
"Financial details have not been determined," Langley said.
An attorney for the company in a Dec. 7 letter to LDEQ said the owners do not have the money to address the problem and will require financial assistance.
An LDEQ administrative order recommended an additional 2 feet of compacted clay soil be placed over the area, approximately 17,500 cubic yards total, according to a company attorney, which is available at the landfill site. But the company, he said, doesn't have the equipment or the money to hire a contractor.
The company acquired a $280,000 closure/post-closure financial assurance letter of credit, according to a Sept. 11, 2020, letter from KourCo Environmental Services to LDEQ. But that cannot be used to cover the cost of extinguishing the fires and eliminating the smoke, Langley said.
The company hasn't received waste since 2012 and filed a plan to close the landfill in June of 2021.