Although the pandemic has robbed Cajun musician Joel Savoy of his ability to travel and perform, it's given him the opportunity to take up a project close to his heart — restoring and reopening The Liberty Theatre in his hometown of Eunice.
The theater's stage has been dark since October 2019, and activists fear the centerpiece of the Cajun prairie community will be nothing more than a haunting reminder of what once was if something isn't done soon.
"It's very special to me because it's my hometown theater, and my family is so connected to it," Savoy said. "But the other day, I walked into The Liberty, and all the lights were off in the actual theater, and I just looked around and thought about how majestic it feels for a small town to have such a gorgeous room. It's the jewel of the prairie. It needs to be restored to its former glory."
U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th District, toured the cultural landmark Tuesday morning and vowed to do everything in his power to restore the theater.
There's bipartisan support for the legislation required to begin renovating the theater, Johnson told a group of about 20 people gathered there Tuesday.
Congressional approval is required because even though the theater is locally owned, there was a federally funded addition to the building in the 1980s for a wheelchair-accessible ramp and bathrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"We have a bipartisan consensus to get this thing done, to turn over the ownership and all that and sort of move the ball," Johnson said, noting there are only a few more legislative days left this year and it might have to wait until next session. "Somebody in a political office is never supposed to give you a guarantee, but I guarantee you we've done the hard work this year, so you're in good faith that we'll get it done."
This isn't the first time The Liberty Theatre has gone dark.
Savoy's parents, a Cajun musician and a music producer, were actually the driving force behind a restoration project in the 1980s to reopen the ornate building. The theater had been shuttered for more than 20 years at that time because television and movie theaters had become the go-to entertainment over live plays and performances.
"I remember crawling around in all the crawl spaces with my buddies as the restoration was underway, cleaning up and painting and construction," Savoy said. "Basically, my parents were the reason the National Park Service came here and this began as we know it. I used to run sound here as a teenager. I've played here hundreds of times."
When the theater reopened in the 1980s, it became a cultural destination for locals and tourists alike, especially on Saturday evenings for Rendez-vous des Cajuns, a live radio show in Prairie Home Companion format.
Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said he was approached once in Omaha, Nebraska, by a stranger who said "Liberty Theatre!" because Fontenot was wearing a city shirt.
The theater's return is vital to regional tourism, according to Herman Fuselier, a music writer who works as executive director of St. Landry Parish Tourism. Fuselier grew up visiting the theater and would later serve as emcee of Rendez-vous des Cajuns.
"I can say that even in the declining years, it might have just been 30 or 40 people here, but they were from Seattle, Washington, from Washington, D.C., all over the country," Fuselier said. "The word 'jewel' was mentioned, and that's what I use all the time. This is a jewel."
Savoy, along with a handful of other Eunice residents, formed the Association for the Liberty Theatre earlier this year. They're hoping to work through the logistics — obtaining construction and maintenance rights to the building and determining exactly what work needs to be done and how much it will cost — before launching a fundraising campaign and public planning project early next year.
An anonymous donor has committed to donating a "substantial amount" of the projected $2 million needed to return the theater to its former glory, Savoy said.
The goal is to renovate and reopen the theater by 2024 to commemorate the 100th anniversary.
The association also sees ongoing revenue potential through private events, such as wedding receptions, so the theater doesn't shutter again in a few decades.
"I really and truly think we have a very unique opportunity to bring this thing back to life like it's never seen before," said Louisiana Rep. Phillip DeVillier.
The Liberty Theatre originally opened in 1924 as a silent movie theater and vaudeville house for live performances.
Construction on the building started in 1919 and stalled for about four years because of the financial crisis of 1920. The new theater was a state-of-the-art addition to southwest Louisiana and featured seating for 1,000, a large stage and heating and cooling systems.
"When it opened, an editor coined the phrase that The Liberty was 'the premier temple of amusement in southwest Louisiana,' which of course it was because Lafayette was a dot," said Charles Seale, a local historian and theater association member. "There was no I-10. Eunice was it. And the main road, Highway 190, traveled from Houston to New Orleans passed through, with us almost smack-dab in the middle. And because this was the prairie — there were no trees — you could see this building for miles and miles around."