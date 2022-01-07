For Dr. Mark Mitchell, the day his team releases an animal that has been treated for an injury is always a moment of joy.

When that animal is a bald eagle, joy turns into pride.

“Several hundred years ago people saw this majestic species and decided to call them our symbol,” said Mitchell, who is a professor of zoological medicine and director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at LSU. “Today, we are able to rehabilitate these animals and give them a second chance in life. It’s an honor.”

On Thursday, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital drove from Baton Rouge down to Lake End Park in Morgan City, where the bald eagle was released from her cage. Not far from that spot, nearly three weeks ago, the female eagle was severely injured after being hit by a truck. After the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries brought the eagle to LSU, the team took care of her until she was healthy enough to fly again.

“We are very excited about the release because it means that we were successful with the job we did,” Mitchell said.

LSU Vet Med receives approximately 15 injured eagles each year and more than 1,200 other wild mammals, birds, and reptiles. Half of those eagles were injuried by gunshots, Mitchell said.

“This bald eagle didn’t want to work with us, she wanted to escape us. But we are glad we got to a point where we helped her to get back to the wild, healthy and safe,” Mitchell added. “That showed the unique of what the human being can be in a world that sometimes questions that.”

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, passed by Congress in 1940, made it illegal to possess, sell, hunt, or even offer to sell, hunt, or possess bald eagles. This includes their feathers, nests, eggs, or body parts. The criminal penalty, in the case of a first conviction, is up to a $5,000 fine and one year’s imprisonment. In the case of a second conviction, the maximum fine is increased do $10,000 and the jail time to two years.

The maximum amount of a misdemeanor offense was increased by $100,000 under the Criminal Fines and Improvement Act of 1987. In addition, $250,000 will be fined for an individual for a felony conviction.

The female eagle released Thursday had no musculoskeletal injury. However, she was carrying an egg, and the impact with the truck, led to dystocia, or awkward positioning of the egg, which makes birthing it difficult.

“Using supportive care, we were able to get her to expel the egg,” Mitchell said. Unfortunately, the egg was not viable.

The team trained the eagle for nearly three weeks. She flew 10-to-20 laps a day inside the fly cage used by the LSU Hospital.

“We hope she’ll know where to go now,” Mitchell said. “The fact that these birds can migrate to places like Canada and then come back, well, we hope she’ll find her nest and her male.”

Helping Mitchell was a passionate group of LSU vet students.

“You are always studying theoretical notions. Classes, labs, everything," said Aspen Settle, a second-year vet student. "Having the chance to work with this team and help a bald eagle recover was an incredible experience for all of us."

According to a 2015 survey by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, there were 647 eagle nests in Louisiana. The survey found roughly 356 of those were active nests with eggs, young, and adults tending them. Those data proved a remarkable recovery for the eagle population statewide after decades of dropping in population. According to the official data, only five eagles were surveyed in Louisiana in 1973.

LSU Vet Med does not charge a fee to those who bring in these sick and injured animals. The Wildlife Hospital provides this medical care from funds donated to the Wildlife Hospital. Wildlife cases can be dropped off at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital's Small Animal Clinic during regular business hours (8 am to 5 pm) and on weekends.