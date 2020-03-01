As the sun set Saturday on Lake Martin, the first of the barricades went into place at the public boat launch on the lake's shore.
Ryan Hebert, the son of one of the landowners where the boat launch is located, put the final pieces into place Sunday morning. Logs now block access to the parking lot at the landing, and wire ropes with neon orange ties and "no trespassing" signs reiterate the message: The public is no longer welcome here.
"We're not shutting down the lake," Hebert said. "We're just shutting down our property at the lake. There are other ways to access the lake. They're just a little tougher, and a lot of people don't want to go through with that. They might have to downsize their boats. They may have to use kayaks or pirogues to go fishing. They might have to carry them a little ways. But we're not closing the lake."
There is no timeline in place for when the landing will be repaired or when it will reopen, Hebert said.
He said the plan is to make the necessary repairs and reopen the boat launch as a for-profit operation. Hebert said he plans to charge from $8 to $10 to use the boat launch. Swamp tour operators would pay $5 per customer to use the launch.
"We still have to find some money to fix this up so that we can get the liability insurance," Hebert said. "But we could make money. We could run a company."
Lake Martin is a public body of water maintained by the state, but access has become increasingly problematic over the last year.
That's largely due to litigation between St. Martin Parish and a private swamp tour business operated by Bryan Champagne on the shore of Lake Martin. Champagne's business is operating in violation of a parish zoning ordinance, but a judge ruled in April in favor of the business. The parish appealed the decision.
The higher court heard arguments in January but has yet to publish its opinion.
While not directly related to the boat launch situation, the court case has raised questions about the rights of landowners and governing authorities at Lake Martin. It's also put a strain on the relationship among those who use the lake, those who own property around the lake, the parish officials who maintain the road around the lake and the state officials who maintain the lake itself.
The 11 people who own the property in question announced a month ago they would be closing the boat launch on March 1 first because of liability concerns.
The two-lane boat launch is in dire need of repair. Several planks are missing from the piers alongside it, and plywood boards cover particularly unstable areas. Although the boat launch was constructed with taxpayer dollars in the 1960s, there has been no agreement in place for decades between property owners and any government authority.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has tried in recent weeks to reach an agreement with the family members who own the property.
"Parish government can't do anything without a formal agreement," Cedars said Sunday afternoon. "And our interest is to keep the lake available to the public."
In mid-February, Cedars proposed an agreement that would allow the landowners to retain mineral rights on the property but grant access to the parish for repairs and maintenance going forward. The agreement would have also removed all liability from the landowners.
Cedars said the family never responded to the proposal.
As the March 1 closure approached, Cedars said he became more eager to reach a temporary solution so the public wouldn't lose access to the lake. He sent the family an email Thursday morning that said the parish would assume all liabilities on the property — even without a formal agreement — if the family kept the boat launch open to the public.
Cedars said Emmaline Thibodeaux, one of the 11 family members, replied that day to say the landowners were still considering his proposal.
Thibodeaux said Sunday afternoon the family is allowing Hebert to take the lead with the boat launch closure. She said the family plans to discuss the next steps in the coming weeks.
"We're not objecting to what he did," Thibodeaux said. "It was time to do it. Although he might not have discussed it with us, it was done and we accept it. It was time to do something."
There's little the parish or the state can do to reopen the boat launch in the near future, Cedars said.
Government officials cannot spend taxpayer dollars to improve private property without a formal agreement that would benefit the public in some way. The government also cannot access the property without permission from the landowners.
"I'm not sure what the parish could do in terms of exercising rights of eminent domain," Cedars said. "The state has more of an ability to exercise rights of eminent domain because of the cost. The parish doesn't have unlimited resources. Neither does the state, for that matter."
Several people, including some who own property along Lake Martin, drove by the boat launch Sunday morning to see if the landowners had closed the landing as planned.
Courtney Vicknair was one of them.
"This is the place I always come any time I'm stressed about anything going on in my life. It gives me comfort," Vicknair said. "It's stupid that they'd rather close it down than leave it open, that they're trying to make money on something that's so beautiful and that's always been free."
Vicknair lives near Lake Martin and visits often, sometimes accessing the lake in her uncle's motorboat. She said she's unsure how she will be able to spend time at the lake now.
Those with smaller boats can access the lake via a makeshift launch about a quarter of a mile past Rookery Road on private property owned by The Nature Conservancy. There is only enough space for a handful of cars to park there, however.
The parish president said that's not a viable option as peak tourism season begins at the lake.
"We're not giving up," Cedars said. "We're working hard to protect access to the lake. This closure doesn't mean a permanent closure. It's very disappointing, and it's very disconcerting to know that the public is being denied access to the lake. That bothers me greatly, but I'm not giving up. We're going to continue to pursue a resolution."