Wildlife investigators issued a report this week that the sudden die-off of ducks at Girard Park in May was caused by parasites and natural population control, not chemical exposure or nefarious means.
The investigation began after eight Muscovy ducks and a nutria were found dead in the Girard Park pond in early May, alarming residents who frequent the park.
James LaCour, state wildlife veterinarian with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said a necropsy on one of the sickly ducks at the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, revealed the ducks’ illness was caused by parasites, likely stemming from exposure to fecal matter in the pond water, he said. The parasites caused catastrophic system failures in the birds.
The collection of significant amounts of poop is difficult to avoid with large concentrations of resident ducks like those at Girard Park which, unlike migratory wild ducks, are semi-captive and tend to stick to a small residency area. When the local population gets too big, die-offs aren’t uncommon in park areas as nature tries to restore balance, LaCour said.
“Populations limit themselves and parasites and diseases are one of those mechanisms. As the population grows and more and more ducks are hatched or get dropped off, and the population gets too high, you’ll start having die-offs,” he said.
LaCour said his team visited Girard Park several times to collect samples and observe and didn’t detect any obvious dangers or outside influences that might have caused harm to the ducks.
There were previously concerns about the presence of organophosphates in the water from pesticides or insecticides and the possibility those chemicals contributed to the ducks’ illness. A report from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry found organophosphate levels were within acceptable ranges according to state and federal regulations, a Wednesday statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government said.
“There are no fingers to point here. Nothing’s being mismanaged,” LaCour said. “I think they’re doing what can be done. It’s nothing as serious as a malicious event. It’s just the normal cascade of life trying to reach an equilibrium of population.”
Frank Wittenberg, interim parks and recreation director, said the ducks are technically wild and not under the care of the department, but the agency is doing what it can to ensure the ducks have a safe environment. That mainly boils down to keeping an eye on swells in the duck and goose populations and connecting with organizations or individuals who can relocate some of the ducks before another die-off happens, he said.
“We’ll try to monitor. We certainly can’t count every single one, but we can get an idea of when the population gets large and we can start looking for avenues for people to adopt them or rehome them,” Wittenberg said.
Wittenberg said department staff is looking into the presence of organophosphates in the pond water. Even though they were at acceptable levels, the parks department and contractors do not use pesticides or insecticides on its properties and they’re trying to determine if the chemicals came from runoff from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or other local areas, he said.
Separately, the department is working with state assistance to control algae growth in the pond to prevent it from spreading and becoming a problem for local wildlife and general park upkeep, the interim director said.
LaCour said one way the community can help the ducks is to refrain from introducing new ducks to the Girard Park area and limit feeding the ducks. When food sits in the water it can grow bacteria, which could make the ducks sick, and encouraging the ducks to compete for food rather than scavenging brings the ducks in close proximity as they fight over food and could contribute to the spread of disease, the wildlife veterinarian said.