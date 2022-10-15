Saturday was Alton “Lil ‘Tiger” Armstrong’s day to shine, not for the masks he has worn nor for the costumes he has created for a half-century but for the Creole Mardi Gras cause he struggles to preserve in Lafayette.
He thought about that as he was leaning on a pick-up truck at Girard Park on Saturday morning, drawing on a cigarette, preparing to receive an award from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor for being a “tradition bearer” for fostering old-style Indian Mardi Gras costumes in Lafayette. The ceremony was part of Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.
“I’m surprised to be accepting an award,” he said, reflecting before the event on his half-century of touting the traditional Mardi Gras costumes at which he marveled as a child. “I never dreamed of this. I’m just homegrown from McComb.”
Mardis Gras Indian culture grew from the friendships forged in the 19th Century when Native Americans living in Louisiana helped escaped slaves.
Later, when Black people were not allowed to participate in some traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, they created their own and paid tribute to Native Americans with elaborate costumes.
Armstrong, a McComb-Veazey native, who donned his first Mardi Gras costume in 1969, was introduced to the custom by his cousins. Now he is a champion for that style over the more flamboyant costumes of the Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Armstrong has been part of the Creole Mardi Gras hat-and-screen-mask tradition, which includes brightly colored costumes and masks in painted wire and a mortar-style square hat. He is one of the few remaining participants in this tradition.
Armstrong said he creates both styles of costumes, but insists on reviving the style he grew up admiring on Lafayette streets. It’s a culture that endures, he said, and his passion for it has never abated.
On Saturday, he shared a stage with others who mask, including “Zydeco Mike” Chaisson,” who has masked and walked McComb-Veazey streets on Mardi Gras for 20 years. They contrasted their Mardi Gras styles and customs and told an intimate crowd that they’ll keep the traditions going.
Armstrong, 64, said he’s made costumes every Mardi Gras since he was a boy, save for some time in the military and a stretch when he worked out of state. When he returned to Lafayette, he noticed that the New Orleans style of Mardi Gras costumes had become predominant; he wasn’t ready to let the traditional style go.
Mardi Gras costumes here were made from simpler, more affordable materials — tissue paper and hot glue, stones and beads he found in stores like Heymann’s on Jefferson Street downtown when he made his first costumes.
Planning for the traditional style costumes was never elaborate — the ideas just came to him, he said — but executing an idea for a Lafayette style costume could take six months. Sometimes, he said, he didn’t know for sure what a costume might look like until it was done.
New Orleans style costumes are typically made from finer materials and are stitched; it might take a year to make one.
Armstrong said back in the ‘60s, Lafayette neighborhoods might have their own style of Mardi Gras Indian costumes, and groups of five to 20 men might make their costumes and form a group. If the groups met on the street, he said, it could be uncomfortable — it wasn’t uncommon for some groups to carry whips and canes. But there was also respect shown for superior costumes.
These days, he said, he’s trying to keep a grandson focused on reviving the tradition in Lafayette, walking in the African American parade.
“When my grandsons put the mask and costumes on, they’ll say ‘My grandfather used to do this,’ ” he said.
A host of organizations, commissions and societies have been involved in honoring Armstrong and others around the state for keeping folk traditions alive.
They included the Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Folklife Commission and the Louisiana Folklore Society and the Center for Louisiana Studies.
Armstrong is one of six people scheduled to be honored around Louisiana during the eighth annual Folklife Month of October. Others are Mary Alice Vanderwaters, Andrew Miller, Lonnie “Butch” Cooksy Jr., Nelson Harris and Rhonda Remedies Gauthier.