Voting for the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero is underway and a Lafayette businessman is one of nine local winners in the running for the national award, which comes with $50,000 to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice.
Judging panels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington selected local winners who received a $10,000 grant to their environmental nonprofit of choice, given by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox-affiliated foundation.
In Louisiana, Lafayette businessman Lenny Lemoine was recognized with the award for his work in developing Moncus Park. Lemoine will donate his $10,000 prize to Moncus Park, which will use the funds to continue developing the 100-acre park in the center of Lafayette. Lemoine and Moncus Park are in the running for an additional $50,000 during the national voting period which ends Oct. 15.
The public is encouraged to vote for their local heros at CoxConservesHeroes.com.
The Cox Conserves Heroes program is celebrating 11 years of recognizing community members who work to create, preserve or enhance outdoor spaces.
“The Cox Conserves Heroes program highlights some of the great work happening in communities around the country,” said Maury Wolfe, senior director Corporate Responsibility and Public Affairs, Cox Enterprises. “It’s our 11th year supporting this program and giving these volunteers the recognition they deserve. It continues to be Cox’s honor to play a role in helping make the world a better place for the next generation.”
Through the Cox Conserves Heroes program, the James M. Cox Foundation has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.
The winner of the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October.