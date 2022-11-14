Youngsville's new municipal complex pays homage to the city's humble history and explosive growth in subtle ways.
There's a 100-year-old live oak on one side and a roundabout on the other. In between, there's an artistic detention pond to drain rainwater away from the buildings.
"For me, this view has a lot of symbolism because this oak tree is the one that the community came together to save when we built this roundabout," said Youngsville Mayor Ritter as he looked out of the second-floor window of his new office. "And this is the tree that's on the George Rodrigue Blue Dog print in my office, so it kind of signifies our mantra of growing together."
When the old city hall building opened 30 years ago, there were just 1,000 people living in Youngsville.
"It's really served us well," Ritter said. "Especially when you think about what was going on 30 years ago when the population was about 1,000. Now we're pushing 19,000."
In the new city hall lobby, there's a timeline that documents that explosive growth.
It begins in the 1800s when French Acadian farmers settled in the area. By the early 1900s, the population was just 200. The community's first church, school and roundabout are documented — as is the 2016 flood that shifted priorities for the city's elected leaders. By 2020, the population had reached nearly 16,000.
There are three distinct buildings at the new municipal complex.
The city hall and council chambers spaces have separate entrances but are connected at 201 Iberia St. The police department is also on the campus but in a separate building with a different address: 311 Lafayette St.
Commemorative bricks, sold as a fundraiser for the Youngsville Historical Preservation Society, line the path to the campus. Ritter has two — one with his title as mayor and one without.
"It's been fun reading them all," Ritter said.
There are just a few punch list items left on the $8.2 million project, which won first place in the community development category of the Louisiana Municipal Association's Community Achievement Awards.
Employees moved into their new offices Friday, and the public is welcome to visit for regular services beginning Monday morning.
The final city council meeting happened Nov. 3 at the old city hall building next door. The next meeting on Dec. 8 will happen in the auditorium of the new council chambers.
The new city hall building will house 14 employees, and the police administration building will house 10 employees. The five members of the city council do not have dedicated offices in the new council chambers but have more spaces to meet with constituents than in the old city hall building.
In addition to auditorium seating in the new council chambers, there are also portraits of every mayor incorporated into the room's acoustic panels.
The old city hall building will continue to be used for city court, community meetings and record storage in the immediate future. A portion of the building may also be used as a museum one day. The old police department will continue to be utilized by patrol staff.
The municipal complex was constructed with the city's growth in mind.
"I don't see any reason why this won't be the permanent home of city government," Ritter said. "I think this building will be here forever."
Youngsville timeline, as displayed inside of the new city hall:
- 1800s: French Acadian farmers settled in Youngsville
- 1859: St. Anne Catholic Church
- 1861: Louisiana secedes from union
- 1872: Youngsville Post Office established
- 1880: Prisoner of War camp
- 1890s: Youngsville High School
- 1900s: Population 200
- 1907: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church founded
- 1839: Royville community established
- 1908: Albert Dyer becomes first mayor
- 1908: Youngsville Police Department founded
- 1958: Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department founded
- 1959: Festival of Beauties
- 1959: Green T. Lindon Elementary School
- 1960s: First Library opened in the home of Lola David
- 1967: Youngsville Middle School
- 1969: Young’s Industries Sugar Mill burns
- 1976: Bicentennial wagon train pilgrimage
- 1983: Gov. David Treen declared Youngsville a town
- 1984: Copperfield Subdivision, the first large scale development
- 1986: First Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
- 2000: Ernest Gallet Elementary School
- 2005: Gov. Kathleen Blanco declared Youngsville a city
- 2005: Youngsville Chamber of Commerce
- 2005: Sugar Mill Pond
- 2007: Chemin Metairie Parkway construction began
- 2008: First roundabout in Youngsville
- 2010: Ascension Episcopal School
- 2014: Youngsville Sports Complex and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- 2016: August flood/1,000 year rain and recreation center complete
- 2018: Southside High School
- 2020: Population 15,929
- 2022: VFW 75th anniversary
- 2022: Youngsville new municipal complex
Youngsville mayors, as displayed in the new council chambers:
- Albert Mouchete, 1897-1908
- Albert Dyer, 1908-1910
- Ellie David, 1910-1912, 1915-1918, 1934-1946
- Harold Henshaw, 1912-1915
- Eugene Landry, 1918-1920
- Gilbert Parent, 1920-1928
- Ernest Gallet, 1966-1987
- Francis David, 1987
- Lucas Denais, 1987-2002
- Wilson Viator Jr., 2003-2014
- Ken Ritter, 2015-present