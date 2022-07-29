There's been a wide array of community response to the news that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for treatment of alcohol addiction and untreated post-traumatic stress disorder.
But Guillory's July 25 announcement — specifically the vulnerability of a top public official — has been largely welcomed by local veterans and those who work closely with veterans suffering from PTSD and addiction, which often go hand in hand.
"I hope this can help open the eyes of veterans and people who know veterans," said Lafayette veteran Brandon Bahlawan. "PTSD doesn't always look like what you think it would look like. I think we're all aware of the guys that are down in the dumps, but everyone's experience with PTSD is different. Some people are mild. Some are extreme. I almost worry more about the guys in the middle — the high-functioning ones who look like they're doing just fine."
Bahlawan, 40, struggled to accept his own diagnosis with PTSD a decade ago. He'd become withdrawn from society and drank too much. Even the smell of his twin daughters' baby wipes could mentally transport him back to Iraq, where he served in the U.S. Marines.
Because he primarily repaired equipment in Iraq and spent little time in active combat, Bahlawan often dismissed his PTSD symptoms and alcohol abuse when he returned to civilian life.
"It took my mom telling me that I needed to go get checked out to finally just give up that shield," Bahlawan said. "It took that to understand there was an issue and that it's maybe impacting me less than it's impacting my loved ones."
Guillory, who also served in Iraq, said in a July 25 statement that he voluntarily entered an inpatient rehab facility for 21 days. He asked Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a July 27 letter to weigh in on whether the Lafayette City and Parish councils have the authority to appoint an interim mayor-president while he is in treatment.
Veterans who suffer from PTSD experience changes in the way their brains function, which often manifests in a heightened sense of anxiety and alertness, according to Lynne Louviere, a retired addiction therapist for the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Lafayette.
Louviere's patients at the VA clinic were primarily combat veterans who served in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — especially Louisiana National Guard soldiers that had been federalized and deployed to the Middle East.
"Our guardsmen were in heavy rotation compared to deployment levels in many other states," Louviere said. "The effects of combat were very evident, as were the attempts to self-medicate to deal with the trauma, as well as the intermittent disruption in their family and civilian lives. As a result, many relationships were casualties."
Although PTSD never fully goes away, Louviere said, time and therapy can make the symptoms manageable.
"Healing starts with understanding exactly what is happening to them," Louviere said. "In this case, knowledge is truly power. It is also important that substance use stops since it exacerbates their symptoms and they wind up with two problems instead of one."
Inpatient rehabilitation centers specifically for veterans have the highest chance of success for veterans struggling with addiction, Louviere said.
Acadiana has such an inpatient rehabilitation center, the HERO — Heal, Empower, Recovery, Overcome — Program of New Beginnings in Opelousas.
"I think, at least initially, there's a certain level of comfort that comes along with it being only veterans and active duty," said Craig Laseur, the center's clinical director and program manager. "It allows them to kind of step into vulnerability a little bit easier because as a veteran, one of my favorite defense mechanisms is to keep you at arm's length with all my veteran speak. And you can't do that in here."
Laseur, a licensed addiction counselor, is a Marine veteran who served in the Gulf War. He can relate to those in the HERO program on a personal level since he, too, struggled with addiction to alcohol and cocaine upon returning to civilian life. Although he sought treatment a few times in the mid-1990s, it wasn't until he was homeless on the streets of Chicago that Laseur accepted help from family to enter a treatment facility. He has been sober since 1998.
The HERO Program has had between 200 and 250 admissions per year since its start in 2020. There is no out-of-pocket expense for veterans for the 30- to 90-day rehab programs.
PTSD and addiction among veterans can impact entire communities for generations, Laseur said. Likewise, successful treatment can positively impact society at large.
"There's not a single generation in American history that has escaped this," Laseur said. "We're all impacted with it either at a community or a family level. And so it's not just about the individual. It's about the impact on the family, on the children, on the grandkids, on the wives, on our communities, our jobs. The ripple effect and the destruction of untreated PTSD, alcoholism is extensive from a public health perspective, a family perspective, a community perspective. Conversely, when one person gets sober, when one person takes care of their mental health issues, we see that ripple effect of good spreading out exponentially as well."
Another newer resource for local veterans is the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. Andrew Ward, a veteran of the U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard who served in Iraq, created the organization in 2020 to reach those who might not feel connected to other veteran organizations.
The alliance's Heal Program has provided PTSD treatment for 24 local veterans in the form of an injection that temporarily blocks the nerve that controls the body's fight-or-flight response. The Heal Program also includes therapy sessions.
Ward said he hopes Guillory's recent announcement might encourage other Acadiana veterans to seek treatment, too.
"Because of who he is and his figure in the community, I think this is going to be a really big topic of discussion," Ward said. "We want to be able to reach out and help any veterans that are seeing this and thinking, 'You know, maybe it's OK to seek help.'"
Do you or someone you know need help? Here are a few resources for Acadiana veterans:
- Department of Veterans Affairs: Visit va.gov/alexandria-health-care/locations/lafayette-va-clinic, dial the 24/7 veteran crisis hotline at 988 and select 1 or text 838255.
- Acadiana Veterans Alliance's Heal Program: Email heal@supportava.org or visit supportava.org.
- HERO program of New Beginnings: Visit heroprogramnb.com or call 1-888-706-1870.