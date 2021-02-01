Some Acadiana residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities rely on Mardi Gras festivities for far more than a good time. They depend on the parades for their full-time, year-round income.
Normally, they sort through donated beads, organize them by length and style, and prepare them for resale along with other parade throws. That's come to a standstill during the pandemic.
"Since COVID, we've cut back on those positions," said Carthy Guillet, job development manager for LARC. "And our highest priority is our individuals. This gives them a job. They're paid to work at the bead store, and a lot of our clients depend on that to live, just like you and I."
LARC is a nonprofit that supports about 300 people with disabilities through community engagement, education and employment services.
The organization also owns and operates Acadian Village. The annual Christmas light display and fair at the village brings in the bulk of LARC's funding, but the coronavirus resulted in significantly fewer sponsorships and attendance at the 2020 Noel au Village.
Now, with Mardi Gras parades canceled or significantly scaled back, LARC is missing out on its second-largest funding source.
"The pandemic has caused 99.9% of our bead sales to be impacted," Guillet said. "We're normally open late and on Saturdays right now. We normally get people from New Orleans and all over, not jut Lafayette. This has been really hard."
LARC typically sells about 10,000 bags of recycled beads per year; each bag contains 36 to 244 beads, depending on the size and style.
The sales bring in about $120,000 to $160,000 each year for the nonprofit.
Not only is LARC selling far fewer beads through its Mardi Gras Beads-N-More store this year; the organization also anticipates receiving virtually no donated beads from the community during the pandemic.
People typically donate beads and other throws to the nonprofit through a variety of ways.
Schools and businesses host bead drives. Beads donated to Goodwill go to LARC. A truck with I-49 Towing & Recovery follows each parade in Lafayette to catch unwanted throws for the nonprofit.
"All of that is gone," Guillet said.
Typically, 11 people work full time at the Beads-N-More store throughout the year. That number has dropped to just five full-time employees and one part-time employee.
The individuals earn a paycheck and learn skills that can translate to other jobs in the community.
"It helps them be employable. They are learning skills," Guillet said. "Some people might wonder what sorting beads really means, but that can go over into washing dishes in a kitchen, where dishes must be sorted a specific way. They're also learning soft skills — how to be on time, when it's appropriate to take breaks, how to continue working without supervision, how to take feedback from a supervisor. All those things we take for granted, but they're vital skills in any job."
LARC partners with about a dozen companies in the community to place individuals with disabilities at appropriate positions for their skills and abilities. Those positions have also been impacted by the pandemic, especially last spring during the shutdown.
In addition to job training and placement, the nonprofit provides low-cost social outings and life skills training on topics such as how to grocery shop and budget money. LARC also operates residential group homes with support staff.
About 200 individuals come through the nonprofit in some way each day, with about 100 more encountering LARC less frequently through other services.
"It is a very rewarding job," Guillet said. "The little things can be so successful for them and, in turn, you feel successful too. This is the most rewarding job I've ever had."
Although many individuals and businesses are also hurting from the pandemic's economic effect, the community has answered LARC's call for help.
On Saturday, a "reverse" Mardi Gras parade will take place at RISE Chiropractic in Broussard to bring in beads for the nonprofit. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and throw bead donations to the business while enjoying music and Mardi Gras décor.
The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at RISE Chiropractic, 805B Albertson Parkway. The business will also be accepting bead donations at its office throughout the Mardi Gras season.
On Mardi Gras Day, Café Habana City is hosting a benefit for LARC by donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of Cuban sandwiches to the nonprofit.
"The community has been absolutely wonderful," Guillet said. "As they've learned about what's happening, they've been coming by or calling the office to offer help. It's a wonderful thing."