The public docket containing interviews with surviving crew members of the Seacor Power liftboat that capsized April 13, 2021, was opened Wednesday as part of the National Transportation Safety Board's ongoing investigation.
The Seacor Power capsized near Port Fourchon during bad weather. Six crew were rescued, six people died and seven are missing and presumed dead.
First mate Bryan Mires of Breaux Bridge, in an interview with investigators April 23, 2021, described the weather as a whiteout, although the seas were not that rough. He was turning the vessel and extending the liftboat's legs to avoid hitting a pipeline when the liftboat began to list. One leg of the liftboat normally extended faster than the other, so a slight list wasn't unusual, he said.
But in 1-2 minutes, the list went from 2 degrees to 5 degrees, Mires said, and he knew it was capsizing.
"It went quick," he said.
The NTSB public docket includes more than 8,000 pages of factual information but does not reach conclusions at to the cause of the fatal event.
A news release by the NTSB notes a rain squall passed over the Seacor Power in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Visibility dropped and winds increased signifcantly, so the crew began lowering the liftboat's legs to hold the vessel in position to ride out the storm. The liftboat leaned to the starboard side and capsized.
Nineteen personnel were aboard the vessel at the time. They included nine crew, two galley staff, and eight offshore workers. The U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritan boats rescued six people. Mires was rescued by the Cape Cod vessel.
"They threw a life ring and the swells at this point were big," Mires recounted in the interview. "They looked like 15-footers in the water. The first time they tried to pull me up, I could hear the rope sliding through their hands. I went feet first because I didn't want to get hit with the head, with my head on the side of the hull. So my feet were first. And then the second wave came up and pretty much washed me on the deck. When they got close enough they drug me on."
The NTSB at a later date will release its analysis, findings, probable cause determinations and recommendations.