The secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior traveled to Lafayette on Tuesday to announce $100 million worth of grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which will expire at the end of this month without congressional re-authorization.
Zinke appeared at the Acadiana Park Nature Station after meeting privately with oil and gas industry representatives. The park is to receive a $100,000 grant for a new bridge to connect hiking trails on the north and south sides of the park, with Lafayette city-parish government contributing an equal amount. Louisiana will receive $1.6 million altogether for projects across the state.
The conservation fund, funded almost exclusively by offshore energy revenue, is used primarily to acquire federal land and for recreation-focused grants to states and local jurisdictions like the ones announced Tuesday.
Use of the fund is frequently debated, and Zinke said Tuesday that less should go toward buying federal land and more to increasing the availability of existing land for human recreation. At the same time, a greater share of the fund should go to the states, he said.
Congress has appropriated $18.4 billion from the fund in its 53 years of existence, and more than 60 percent of that has gone to land acquisition, according to the Congressional Research Service. A quarter of the appropriations have gone to state grants, and the remainder has been used for a variety of other purposes.
“Some of the land we take in is not in good shape. Some of it has reclamation problems,” Zinke said. “Public access should be a priority."
House Resolution 502, which passed the Natural Resources Committee last week, would permanently reauthorize the fund while ensuring federal and state appropriations are split at 40 percent apiece. The remaining 20 percent would be subject to presidential discretion.
The bill has bipartisan support and may represent the most likely means of reauthorizing the fund. Zinke said Tuesday the bill has “a lot of good ideas,” but he stopped short of fully backing it. Zinke said he supports a greater split for states than what is proposed, as well as diversifying the sources of income for the fund.
“Broaden the revenue stream out, and we include wind and solar and the rest of the energy components of federal land,” Zinke said.
The fund accrues $900 million annually but Congress doesn’t typically appropriate nearly that much. The appropriations over more than five decades represent less than half of what the fund has taken in in that time, according to the Congressional Research Service.