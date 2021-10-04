The Lafayette City Council is scheduled to adopt a resolution Tuesday condemning the release of balloons as part of celebrations and memorials because balloons may harm wildlife and marine animals and cause power outages.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook placed the resolution on the agenda. A resolution is symbolic. It is not a law.
The resolution urges residents to use eco-friendly alternatives to balloon releases at public or private events such as celebrations, memorials and promotions.
Alternatives include releasing flowers on the water, blowing bubbles, candlelight vigils and planting trees, the resolution suggests.
Latex and metallic balloons filled with helium can travel hundreds of miles. When they deflate, their strings can entangle animals, fish, sea turtles and dolphins. Land mammals and sea life also may ingest the balloons, mistaking them for food, and die as a result.
In the past year, 8,032 Lafayette Utilities System electrical customers lost power during eight outages caused by balloons, according to Alex Antonowitsch, LUS public information specialist.
The most recent outage occurred Aug. 27, he said, when a balloon caused the electrical service to 858 customers between Kaliste Saloom Road and Verot School Road to cut off and turn right back on.
Those same customers, along with some along Farrel Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway lost power on Aug. 24. For 51 minutes, 855 LUS customers were without electricity because of balloons, Antonowitsch said. Power to another 1,412 customers, he said, was cut off for two minutes so the balloons could be safely removed.
On June 7, balloons caused the largest outage in the past year, with 1,609 customers between Carmel Drive and Surrey Street losing power momentarily, Antonowitsch said.