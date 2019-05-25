At a time when Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber wants the parish to pay more of the cost of operating the jail, he's shipping a growing number of local prisoners outside the parish, costing cash-strapped parish government an extra $250,000 last year and more than $300,000 so far this year.
While local prisoners are being sent to jails elsewhere, Garber is taking in Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates, housing most of them in an annex next to the jail downtown. The Sheriff's Office, not parish government, is paid for those state prisoners who are used to cut grass for local municipalities, and the Sheriff's Office collects money for those grass cutting services.
Garber’s representatives said the Sheriff's Office doesn't make money from the grass-cutting operation, but it saves local cities more than $2 million a year by having the inmates do it.
The rising number of inmates shipped outside the parish are necessitated by events beyond the control of the Sheriff’s Office, Garber's representatives said.
Lafayette Consolidated Government pays the Sheriff's Office $3.50 a day for each local inmate confined to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lorrie Toups, LCG chief financial said. But when an inmate is sent to a jail outside Lafayette Parish, parish government pays that jail $24.39 per inmate per day, a minimum set by the state.
Parish government, Toups said, paid about $24,533 to other jails during the 2016-17 fiscal year. The next year, the cost jumped to about $282,000 and it continues to rise. From Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, the cost has already exceeded $300,000.
In an April 17 email to Garber, City-Parish Chief Administrative Officer Lowell Duhon said a budget revision requiring council approval soon will be needed. The primary reason for the budget revision, he said, is the increased amounts paid to other parishes to house Lafayette Parish prisoners.
Duhon advised Garber to "be prepared to answer any questions that the council or those directly affected by the (Courthouse Complex) millage" such as the District Attorney, Clerk of Court and district judges, may have.
As of Friday, Duhon said he had not met with Garber and does not know when a budget revision will go before the council.
LCG administrators are preparing the 2019-20 annual budget and the extra costs by the Sheriff's Office almost certainly will be addressed during budget hearings.
Dwindling funds
Parish funds have been dwindling for years, leaving administrators and the City-Parish Council struggling with how to fund services with less money. In 2018, the council proposed two new taxes to boost revenue for parish operations, including the jail.
But voters in November rejected the proposed 2.94-mill property tax that would have generated $6.7 million for maintenance, operation and improvements to the jail and a 2-mill property tax that would have produced about $4.5 million for district court operations.
At an April finance committee meeting, Garber told LCG representatives he wants parish government to cover an additional $1.8 million in yearly costs for operating the jail. The request caught LCG by surprise after Garber had already asked the parish to pick up the cost for his deputies providing security at parish courthouse entrances, which he said the parish is responsible for paying.
Toups said LCG already pays the Sheriff's Office for inmate transportation, medicine and medical care of parish inmates with money coming from the parish's Adult Correctional Center property tax and Courthouse Complex property tax.
The city of Lafayette has an agreement with the Sheriff's Office to house city prisoners for $1 million a year by reimbursing the sheriff for capital spending on things like plumbing repairs and roof replacement, Toups said. The money comes from the city's Capital Improvement Fund which receives sales tax revenue.
The money to pay for housing parish prisoners at LPCC and in jails outside the parish comes from the parish's Adult Correctional Center Fund, which receives revenue from an Adult Correctional Center property tax and is subsidized by the Courthouse Complex property tax.
"If that gets depleted, I don't know where they would go to," Toups said. "There are almost no parish funds."
Money taken from the Courthouse Complex Fund for the jail means there is less money available to the parish courthouse to pay for such things as maintenance, supplies, utilities and repairs. The parish courthouse houses the clerk of court operations, district attorney's office, district judges and courtrooms.
The parish is required by state law to cover some costs of the jail and courthouse, along with some functions of the district attorney’s office and district judges. If there’s a shortfall in money from taxes dedicated to those areas, officials will have to take money from the parish's general fund, leaving less for other parish services.
Origin of problem
When LPCC opened Dec. 1, 1984, the five-story jail had 338 beds, Lt. John Mowell, public information officer with the LPSO, said. Renovations a year later increased capacity to 662 beds. Today, the jail has 744 fixed beds.
“The situation with occupancy changes hour by hour,” Mowell said.
When someone is booked, they may be held about four hours until they post bond. If they don’t post bond, they become an inmate, Capt. Kenny Benoit said.
That’s where the juggling begins.
A large room with double- and triple-bed bunks houses 49 adult male inmates temporarily until space is available in one of the more permanent spaces or pods.
The jail is laid out with half-moon-shaped pods containing 13 cells, each with two permanent beds, for a total capacity of 26 per pod.
Juveniles, according to federal law, must be kept segregated by sight and sound from adult male inmates, Benoit said. A few can be held in segregated housing, but any more than that and they’re moved into one of the 26-bed pods, displacing 26 adult male inmates while most of the beds are unfilled in that pod. Some of those adult males may be sent to another jail if there’s no space elsewhere in LPCC.
Jails outside the parish don’t want to accept juveniles because they would have the same problems with segregating them and displacing the adult population, Mowell said.
At one time, Benoit said, pods held up to 39 inmates because temporary beds were placed outside the jail cells in a secured area of the pod that contains tables and benches. That was discontinued because it was unsafe for inmates and employees.
“The more people you stuff into a small place, the more aggravated they become,” Mowell said.
Contributing to the problem is the large number of inmates in LPCC who haven’t been sentenced.
On May 22, there were 547 unsentenced inmates in the jail, according to Jay Prather, an attorney with the LPSO. For several years, the indigent defender office has been underfunded and understaffed, slowing the progress through the legal system of inmates who can’t afford to hire a lawyer.
Staff is working with district judges, the district attorney’s office and indigent defender office, Prather said, to try to reduce that number.
Mowell, Prather and others said delays in the legal system, such as delayed trial dates; the closure of mental health facilities in Louisiana; and the growing population, combined with the day-to-day changing demographics of inmates, all force them to send local prisoners to jails outside the parish.
“Outside arrests keep growing and growing. The outside population keeps growing and growing,” Mowell said. “The number of beds can’t grow.”