Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Jay Castille wants his fellow council members to request state and federal investigations of a senior aide to Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
In a resolution to be considered by the council Tuesday, Castille said the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter gives the council the authority to conduct an investigation.
The resolution says the council intends to conduct a full investigation to determine the facts surrounding a loan between a Robideaux aide and the Lafayette Neighborhoods' Economic Development Corporation, to determine if a conflict of interest was involved in this or related transactions and to determine if any violations of Lafayette Consolidated Government policies and procedures took place.
To assist with the investigation, the resolution states, the council requests assistance from District Attorney Keith Stutes. It also states the council's intention to request an investigation by the Louisiana Board of Ethics and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A Feb. 9 Acadiana Advocate story reported Marcus Bruno received a $35,000 loan from Lafayette Neighborhoods' Economic Development Corporation in October 2016 for his company, LA Consultants.
At least part of that loan was intended to pay the salary of Bruno’s wife, Traci Bruno, who has been listed on documents as the company's office manager.
Three months after he received the loan, the city-parish council, based on a request from the Robideaux administration, approved a $150,000 federal grant to the LNEDC to loan to small businesses. It was the first time in 16 years the LNEDC was allotted money from city-parish government, the news report stated.
Bruno also communicated directly with Lafayette Neighborhoods staff and a board member about the organization’s business, emails show.
Regulations stipulate that city-parish employees are not allowed to benefit from activities supported by U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development block grants when they are in a position to help make decisions or gain inside information regarding those activities. The prohibition generally applies to those who “exercise or have exercised any functions or responsibilities with respect to CDBG activities,” the regulation states, referring to the block grant program.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Stephen Oats issued a report Feb. 20 that was intended to clear Bruno of wrongdoing. But Robideaux said at the time the city's legal team would ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the city's file on Bruno and provide LCG with a report, including whether corrective action is needed.
He also said the attorneys would request an advisory opinion from the Louisiana Board of Ethics on whether Bruno violated state ethics laws.