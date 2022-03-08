Misty Breaux is a mother and community organizer in Butte La Rose. Every day she crosses the old pontoon bridge that spans Bayou La Rose.
“When I see it, I’m crossing over this bridge onto my own little island,” Breaux said.
Breaux is one of many people in the rural St. Martin Parish community who have a special connection to the 60-year-old, single-lane, swing-span pontoon bridge that is being replaced by a double-lane swing-span bridge. The rising cost of repairs and threats from the Department of Transportation and Development of permanent closure for safety concerns forced St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars to make the difficult decision to replace the aging structure.
“It’s a function of public safety,” Cedars said, “My decisions are based on much different factors than maybe the general public. I understand I make decisions every day that may not rest well with the people.”
Breaux and her community organization are hoping to salvage parts of the bridge.
“Everyone in the community has different connections to the bridge,” Breaux said, “It’s been there all my life. The community has a bond with the bridge.”
Hearts of Atchafalaya, a community organization spearheaded by Breaux, is working with the construction contractor to take the floating part of the bridge and move it so it can function as a dock. The metal plates that make up the swing span part of the bridge and wood will be repurposed to construct a pavilion.
“It’s funny, everybody was like, ‘oh, I just want to go cut a piece off of the bridge…for memorabilia,’ I was like, ‘No don’t cut anything off,’” said Breaux.
The community showing their love for the bridge inspired her organization to look at methods of salvaging the bridge.
HOA grew from local mothers who wanted to decorate the pontoon bridge with Christmas lights. The organization holds a yearly spring festival and is planning to use all the proceeds of the festival to fund the salvaging of the pontoon bridge.
“My son, who is in the Marine Corps, would say, ‘I always knew I was almost home when I would cross that pontoon bridge,’ ” Breaux said.
Plans for repurposing the bridge are still in the early stages and the location of the dock and pavilion are still unknown, Breaux said.
The new bridge, which has yet to be named, will take over the spot of the old pontoon bridge. Construction will cost over $8 million and, if all goes well, will open in early 2023. Cedars said that he looked at alternatives such as moving the old bridge next to the new structure. Unfortunately, that would have added another $1.8 million to the final project.
The funding of the new construction comes from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, Cedars said. GOMESA offers funds obtained through oil drilling royalties to projects that can improve the future of drilling in the Gulf states.
A new bridge will ensure that the community will be able to exit Butte La Rose when the Interstate 10 exit is shut down for any reason, Callen Huval, Public Works Project Manager, said. The aging bridge was often closed for repairs, sometimes months at a time, and was an unreliable exit out of the town.
Another downside of the old structure is that emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks, could not cross the bridge, said Blake Menard, a Butte La Rose resident and volunteer firefighter. Menard works for the Lafayette Fire Department but has volunteered as a firefighter in Butte La Rose since he was a teenager.
“I went to [Chester Cedars] … all I ask you to do is please replace the bridge due to the situation with the fire department,” Menard said.
Butte La Rose Fire Department was taken off the automatic aid list because they could not cross the bridge, Menard said. The department could not respond to emergencies fast enough because they were forced to take the I-10 exit. Menard said he hopes that the new bridge will allow them to be added back on the automatic aid list.
“We can cross [the bridge] with the fire truck and we can help them with water and manpower,” Menard said.
Breaux also said while she cares for the old bridge, she understands that safety concerns outweigh keeping the bridge open.
“It’s done it's time. It has taken me a year to come to terms with that,” Breaux said.
Similar to Menard, Breaux said she is excited that school buses will now be allowed to cross the new bridge instead of children having to be driven down I-10.
It may be time for a new bridge, but many residents also understand they are losing something special in the process. The old pontoon bridge is a unique structure that the residents have a connection with, Breaux said. Nothing can seem to truly replace the Butte La Rose Pontoon Bridge.
“When you cross the levee and you see that, you knew that you were home. You would hear the ‘click-click,’ whenever you pass over it, and then it’s just a reminder that you were in your own sanctuary,” said Breaux, “There are a lot of people with a lot of different memories and why they love it and don’t want to see it go. But they’re very happy that they have it in the community to where our children can look at it and see part of the past.”