As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s.
The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project, which calls on communities nationwide to honor the victims of racial terror lynchings and other violence between roughly 1877 and 1950.
The victims are honored through soil ceremonies, where soil is collected from the city or area where the killing happened and placed inside glass jars inscribed with the person’s name and date of death. Lafayette’s local branch of the project was begun in 2018 by Move the Mindset, under the direction of the late Fred Prejean, his wife Ola Prejean said.
Saturday’s soil ceremony honoring the lives of Ovide Belizaire and an unknown male victim was the final of its kind planned in Lafayette Parish. Past ceremonies have honored the other four known lynching victims killed in the parish — Rosemond and Rosalie Cormier, Anton Domingo and Louis Sinclair, Prejean said.
Two of the victims were killed in Lafayette, two in Carencro and two in Youngsville.
“It is dark. It is painful. Nobody wants to hear about the pain necessarily, but there are people who lived that pain. Those are real people. They had to live it and we owe it to them to recognize the suffering that they went through and to acknowledge that, and hopefully prevent those occurrences now and in the future,” she said.
Ovide Belizaire, a Black man in his 40s, was killed July 19, 1895, when a mob entered his Youngsville home while searching for a thief. Despite a newspaper report that he fired on the mob, family members testified at a coroner’s inquest Belizaire invited the mob inside to search his home. He was sitting on his bed when he was struck over the head and shot, they said.
His killers were deemed “unknown parties.” Belizaire was survived by his wife Sarah, sons Wilson and Cornelius, and relatives Cilla and Honore Burns, a biography said.
The second victim, who remains unnamed, was killed in April 1878. His body was found hanging in the neighborhood of Royville, which later became Youngsville. Roughly five White people surrendered in connection to the crime, but were later freed after a mob of 500 marched on the jail and demanded their release. No one was held accountable for the lynching, a biography said.
Erica Melancon Fox, a Lafayette-based singer and business owner, sang and read the story of Belizaire for the gathered audience. A lifelong storyteller who honors the griot tradition, Fox said sharing Belizaire’s story aloud helps it to live on.
“I’m humbled and honored to be able to give voice to someone who didn’t have a voice. It took everything in me not to cry throughout the song because this means so much for me as a woman, an African American, someone from Louisiana. That very well could have been my family member,” Fox said.
Fox and Prejean said acknowledgement of past evils is an important step for current day healing, reconciliation and forward progress.
“We ask, God, that you open our eyes so that we might see the dignity, the beauty and the worth inherent in every human being. We ask that you open our minds so that we might understand that all your children are siblings in the same human family. Open our hearts, God, so that we might repent of racist attitudes, behaviors and speech, which demean others,” First United Methodist Church of Lafayette Rev. Jessica Lowe said in an opening prayer.
The exact locations of the two men’s killings are unknown.
Ken Broussard, a member of Move the Mindset, volunteered property he and his brothers inherited for the ceremony. Broussard said it’s never too late to honor human life and acknowledge loss, and he said he was grateful to provide a place for Belazaire and the unknown man’s stories to be given a platform.
“It’s not about throwing things in people’s faces, it’s just saying this is reality. Let us look at it, acknowledge it, deal with it and process it so we can come together and move on,” Broussard said.
Prejean said now that all six collection ceremonies are complete Move the Mindset’s EJI committee hopes to tour the soil-filled jars throughout the community; she said she imagines local churches and other groups hosting displays to inspire learning.
A second jar for each lynching victim will be sent to EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice, to stand alongside jars for victims from around the nation.
Move the Mindset hopes to install historical markers educating the public about the parish’s history of racial violence as the next phase of their remembrance project, she said.