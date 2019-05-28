Waitr is now delivering farm-fresh produce, meats and other goods through the Acadiana Food Hub's new virtual grocery store.

Residents can now order local fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood and other goods for delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday.

The Acadiana Food Hub, a nonprofit that supports local farmers and culinary entrepreneurs, tested out the virtual grocery store a few months ago. It's now happening weekly thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

"This partnership allows us to fund the grocery store, the personnel and everything else," said Zack McMath, president of the Acadiana Food Hub. "If people want access to local food, we can't charge and arm and a leg to do it. This grant allows us to make things affordable and sustainable."

The Blue Cross Foundation made the grant award from its New Horizons fund, which supports pilot projects and innovation in the nonprofit sector.

Michael Tipton, president of the foundation, called the Acadiana Food Hub's initiative an example of how communities can collaborate for creative solutions to persistent health problems.

“The Blue Cross Foundation funds this type of pilot approach specifically to find great projects like the virtual grocery store,” Tipton said in a news release. “It represents a collaboration between non-profit and for-profit businesses working together in a unique way to make healthy eating available for all. We’re very proud to be partners in this effort.”

Visit Acadiana Food Hub at waitrapp.com or through the Waitr app to place an order for delivery.