The Lafayette Parish Friends of the Library hosts its biannual book sale in the Heymann Center this weekend.
Friends of the Library members got a sneak peek Wednesday, and the sale opened to the public Thursday. It continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Books are sold by the inch — $1 per inch for hard backs and 50 cents per inch for paperbacks.
Vinyl, DVDs, audio books, and CDs are priced individually.
This year, instead of the traditional silent auction, there will be a special books table featuring individually prices books sold separately. The books will be sold for $10 to $40, and they will include first editions books, books autographed by the author and over-sized coffee table books — large, expensive, lavishly illustrated books intended for casual reading.
More than 500 boxes of books will be available for sale, including fiction and nonfiction divided into categories and genres, as well as children’s and young adult books.
Make sure you come prepared — only checks and cash will be accepted.
So far, the Friends of the Library has donated $823,716.27 to the Lafayette Public Library. The groups’s goal is to reach $1 million.
For more information or to become a member of the Friends of the Library, call 337-501-9209, email friends@lafayettepubliclibrary.org or visit facebook.com/LafayetteFriends.