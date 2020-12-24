A controversial contract to supply Lafayette Consolidated Government with surveillance cameras is on hold because the contractor lacks required licensing, the Current reports.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration inked a deal with the company, Crime Fighters of Louisiana, without publicly disclosing it. The arrangement calls for Crime Fighters to mount cameras on public utility poles throughout Lafayette Parish, and to sole ownership of the data it collects while sharing it with law enforcement. The deal was first reported by the Current.
But the State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a cease and desist order until it obtains proper licensing through that agency, which regulates contracts related to life and safety protection.
A Fire Marshal spokeswoman told the Current that it is reviewing Crime Fighters’ previous contracts to determine if it has already performed unlicensed work.