Funeral arrangements have been set for Robert Vaughn Crisp II, the Global Data Systems executive who died in Saturday's plane crash.

A funeral Mass for Crisp will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou, according to an obituary.

Visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. Friday until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Crisp, who went by his middle name, is described in the obituary as a loving jokester who had an affection for muscle cars and listening to loud music while driving.

"Vaughn was a loving man who never asked for anything but gave everything he had to anyone in need," the obituary said. "He was a practical joker who loved pressing your buttons just to see your reaction. Vaughn’s sense of humor and love of life was contagious to those around him. "

Crisp is survived by his wife, Mignone Manuel Crisp, and mother, Wanda Guillory Crisp, along with a son, two stepdaughters and a stepson.

He worked as the vice president of operations at Global Data Systems, according to the company's website.

In addition to Crisp, Saturday's plane crash claimed the lives of the pilot, Ian Biggs, along with passengers Carley McCord, Gretchen Vincent and Michael "Walker" Vincent.

Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Another person, Danielle Britt, is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.

