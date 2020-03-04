With no discussion Tuesday, the Lafayette city and parish councils unanimously granted Mayor-President Josh Guillory one of his campaign promises: to change the retirement system for new city-parish employees.
During his 2019 bid for mayor-president, Guillory said he believed Lafayette Consolidated Government could save money by switching employees to the Parochial Employees Retirement System of Louisiana instead of the Municipal Employees Retirement System. The councils approved the change Tuesday.
Action by the Louisiana Legislature is required before it is final. Once approved by the Legislature, new LCG employees will be enrolled in the PERS system starting Nov. 1.
Only new hires by LCG will be required to enroll in PERS. Existing employees will remain in the MERS system. The change also does not apply to current or new Lafayette fire and police employees, who participate in separate retirement systems.
Guillory said in a Facebook post Wednesday that LCG "will eventually be able to save up to $4 million per year on retirement costs, while still providing retiring public employees with benefits comparable to those they currently enjoy."
LCG, he wrote, will be able to save about half the contributions it makes to employee retirement systems, saving about $600,000 in the first year. The savings are expected to increase annually as employees retire, he said. In 5-7 years, he added, "we'll be enjoying the full annual savings of about $4 million."